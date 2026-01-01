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Browse With the Best Greece VPN

Why be mortal online? Rule the web like Zeus with god-level encryption, 69+ IP locations, and a thunderclap to the face of every tracker.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Greece

Hercules slayed the Hydra. We slay multi-headed cyberthreats. Windscribe protects you from trackers, data harvesters, and any other monsters lurking in the shadows of the internet.

Stop ISPs From Hoarding Your Data

We don't need an Oracle to tell you that your ISP keeps logs of your metadata. It knows exactly what you browse, what you click, and how much time you spend on each page. Windscribe encrypts your connection with 6 encryption protocols so your metadata stays yours.
Stop ISPs From Hoarding Your Data

Say No to Ads, Trackers & Cookies

Baklava? Yum! Online cookies? Yuck! Greek sites – like many others – are swarming with pop-ups, third-party trackers, and cookie banners asking for your soul. Windscribe’s Blocker Features block ads, trackers, and cookies so you can browse without the nonsense.
Say No to Ads, Trackers & Cookies

Break the Streaming Borders

It’s 2025 – so why are streaming borders still more rigid than the Parthenon’s columns? With Windscribe's large (and growing) network of VPN servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities, you can stream like digital borders don't even exist.
Break the Streaming Borders

Pick Your Digital Location

Location-based pricing, regional content blocks, and unavailable services are all based on your IP. If you're a digital nomad in Greece, that can disrupt your online life. Windscribe gives you access to VPN servers all around the globe, so you can connect to home.
Pick Your Digital Location

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Cafés in Mykonos might serve great espresso, but their public Wi-Fi is a cybercriminal’s ouzo-fueled dream. Windscribe's Auto Connect + Firewall shields your data on any network so nothing leaks out while you're not paying attention. You wouldn’t leave your wallet open on the table. Don’t do it with your data.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Connected to Greece From Abroad

Craving baklava, dolmades, and a hit of Greek TV? We can't ship you snacks, but we can serve you a Greek IP address so you can stream, surf, and shop like you never left.
Watch TV in Greek From Anywhere

Watch TV in Greek From Anywhere

Streaming platforms might let you stream the same show worldwide, but Greek audio or subtitles are often reserved for viewers inside Greece. With Windscribe, you can connect through a Greek IP and unlock the Greek version of your favorite streaming service.
Browse Like You’re in Greece (Even If You’re Not)

Browse Like You’re in Greece (Even If You’re Not)

Working remotely from Bali but forgot to tell your boss? Studying abroad, but your uni portal throws a tantrum? Windscribe gives you a Greek IP to access IP-restricted corporate tools, university platforms, and internal systems. To your professor and employer, you're definitely in Athens. Wink wink.
Access Greek Banking Services From Abroad

Access Greek Banking Services From Abroad

Platforms like Alpha Bank, gov.gr, or even your local utility provider don’t like it when you connect from a foreign IP address. Windscribe reroutes your connection through Greece, so you can handle banking, bills, and bureaucratic hurdles like you never left.
All Your Devices

Unbegrenzte Verbindungen
Auf allen deinen Geräten

Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
WindowsWindows
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LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Und mehr!Und mehr!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Greece?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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FAQs: Top Questions About Greek VPN Answered

Can I Change My IP Address to Greece?

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Absolutely. With Windscribe, you can connect to our VPN server in Athens and get a Greek IP address. It’s great for accessing local content, using region-locked services, or browsing like you're in Greece, even if you're halfway around the world.

How Much Does a VPN Cost in Greece?

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VPN pricing in Greece follows global market trends. Most reputable VPN services for Greece cost between €2 and €15 per month, depending on the VPN provider, your plan length, and features. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in Greece?

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Yes, using a VPN is completely legal in Greece. As a member of the European Union, Greece upholds relatively strong digital privacy rights, and there are no laws prohibiting VPN usage for personal or business purposes. However, remember that while using a VPN is legal, any illegal activities conducted while using a VPN remain illegal. This includes copyright infringement, accessing illegal content, or engaging in cybercrime.

What’s the Best VPN for Greece?

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The best VPN for Greece is one that offers strong encryption, a strict no-logs policy, reliable local servers, and protection against trackers and ads. So, definitely us. Windscribe checks all those boxes. We offer AES-256 encryption, anti-fingerprinting, VPN servers in 69+ countries, and a ton of features to help you spoof your location, unblock global streaming platforms, and protect yourself against cyber attacks. Plus, we have a strict no identifying logs policy, so we don’t keep your personal information.

Do I Really Need a VPN for Greece?

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That depends! Do you like privacy, access, and freedom? If so, then you absolutely need a VPN for Greece. While Greece is part of the EU and generally respects internet rights, things aren’t perfect. ISPs still log metadata, government surveillance has raised eyebrows, and many services geo-restrict content based on your location. Whether you're living in Greece or just visiting, a VPN helps you keep your activity private from ISPs and trackers, access global content and bypass geo-blocks, and avoid targeted ads and creepy cookies.
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