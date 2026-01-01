Get Fast Oregon VPN Servers

Yep, using a VPN is totally legal in Oregon. Honestly, it’s a smart move in 2026 because of the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act
. Since that law kicked in, you’ve got more rights to tell companies to stop selling your data, and a VPN is basically the easiest way to back that up. It hides your IP so data brokers can’t easily track where you’re going or what you’re buying, especially with the state's newer rules against selling your exact location. Just remember that while the VPN itself is fine, it doesn't make illegal stuff legal, so as long as you aren't hacking into the state database, you're all good.