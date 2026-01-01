Experience the Web With a Bend IP

Yes, using a VPN is perfectly legal in Bend and throughout the state of Oregon. In fact, Oregon has been leading the charge on digital privacy recently. As of 2026, the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act (Senate Bill 619
) is in full effect, giving you the right to opt out of data sales and giving you more control over your personal information. Furthermore, new updates at the start of 2026 have introduced even stricter protections for precise geolocation data, making tools like Windscribe even more relevant for people who want to keep their physical location private from advertisers. While other laws like House Bill 2052
focus on school attendance and truancy, the state’s privacy laws actually encourage the use of security measures to keep your personal data from being exploited.