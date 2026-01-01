Go Local With a Pennsylvania IP Address

Definitely. Using a VPN in Pennsylvania is 100% legal. In 2026, it’s actually a top-tier move for privacy because the state is finally rolling out the Pennsylvania Consumer Data Privacy Act (PCDPA)
. This law gives you the right to tell companies to stop selling your data, and using a VPN makes that even easier by hiding your IP so data brokers can't build a profile on you in the first place. Plus, the state recently beefed up its Breach of Personal Information Notification Act
, so while the government is trying to keep your data safer, a VPN adds that extra layer of encryption so you aren't just relying on them.