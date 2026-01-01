Browse Like a Resident With the Best Missouri VPN

Yes. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Missouri. In fact, since Missouri 15 CSR 60-18
(the state’s strict online age-verification law) went into full effect in late 2025, many residents have adopted VPNs as a primary tool to protect their personal identity. This law requires websites with certain content to verify a user's age via government ID or third-party digital wallets. Using a VPN allows adults to protect their sensitive data from these third-party verification brokers. However, remember that VPNs are an online privacy tool, not a “laws don’t apply to me” cloak, so anything illegal without a VPN is still illegal with one.