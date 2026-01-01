Unblock RTE Player With a VPN

There isn’t one universally “fastest” VPN for RTE Player, because speed depends on your own internet connection, your distance to the server, and how busy that server is. What you should look for is a VPN with physical servers in Ireland, modern protocols like WireGuard, and enough bandwidth that it does not slow down at peak times. Windscribe is built with those priorities in mind, so if you connect to an Irish location and your base connection is decent, you should be able to stream RTE Player smoothly in HD with minimal buffering.