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Unblock RTE Player With a VPN

Connect to Ireland with Windscribe and stream RTE Player abroad like you never left home, even if you are halfway across the world.
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Unblock RTE Player With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for RTE Player

Get fast Irish servers with Windscribe and stream RTE Player's local lineup abroad.

Watch RTE Player Abroad

With Windscribe, you can connect to an Irish server and watch RTÉ One, RTÉ2, or RTÉjr as if you were right there in Dublin.
Watch RTE Player Abroad

Stay Up to Date With Irish TV

Windscribe keeps your connection rooted in Ireland, so you never miss the cultural heartbeat of home, even if you’re a 12-hour flight away.
Stay Up to Date With Irish TV

Keep Your Data Private

Your ISP wants your data. Windscribe encrypts your connection, so all they see is gibberish.
Keep Your Data Private

Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Hackers love a free public Wi-Fi network. Windscribe’s Firewall acts as a safety net, cutting all traffic if the VPN connection drops.
Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Protect All Devices

RTÉ Player works on web browsers, mobile apps, Smart TVs, and set-top boxes. And so does Windscribe, so install it everywhere.
Protect All Devices

Access RTE Player With Windscribe

Windscribe gives you an Irish IP, so RTE Player works like you are at home.
Servers All Around the Globe

Servers All Around the Globe

Connect to Dublin for local RTÉ Player lineup or hop elsewhere for global streaming.
Streaming-Optimized Servers

Streaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe’s high-speed infrastructure lets you enjoy streaming without lag.
No Identifying Logs

No Identifying Logs

Windscribe doesn’t store logs that map your real identity to your online activity and VPN usage.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for RTE Player

Getting RTE Player working through Windscribe is simpler than booking a flight to Ireland.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the RTE Player app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Log in with your account credentials
  3. Connect to your preferred server location
  4. Open RTE Player in your browser
  5. Start streaming with your new location
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Sign in and connect to your chosen VPN server
  3. Open the RTE Player app on your phone or tablet
  4. Stream RTE Player content as if you were in that location
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open RTE Player and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Adorada e confiável por mais de 80 milhões de usuários

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
All Your Devices

Conexões ilimitadas
Em todos os seus dispositivos

A Windscribe oferece aplicativos e extensões de navegador para todas as plataformas e dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
E muito mais!E muito mais!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About RTE Player VPN

Does RTE Player Work With a VPN?

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Yes, RTE Player works with most reliable VPN providers. However, it tries to block IPs that come from VPNs, so you’ll need a service that regularly refreshes its IPs and offers stable servers in Ireland. If you get location errors or the stream won’t start, try switching to a different Irish server, clearing your cookies and cache, or restarting the app or browser. Not every server will work 100% of the time, but with a VPN that can give you a clean Irish IP and consistent speeds, RTE Player usually works fine.

What if RTE Player Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If RTE Player isn’t working smoothly with Windscribe, try using it in your browser with our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension. If you’re getting an error, switching to a different server can help, and it’s also worth clearing your cache and cookies to remove any stored location data. Make sure no other VPNs or browser add-ons are running in the background and causing conflicts, and double-check that Windscribe is updated to the latest version. If you’re still stuck, our support team is available 24/7.

What Is the Fastest VPN for RTE Player?

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There isn’t one universally “fastest” VPN for RTE Player, because speed depends on your own internet connection, your distance to the server, and how busy that server is. What you should look for is a VPN with physical servers in Ireland, modern protocols like WireGuard, and enough bandwidth that it does not slow down at peak times. Windscribe is built with those priorities in mind, so if you connect to an Irish location and your base connection is decent, you should be able to stream RTE Player smoothly in HD with minimal buffering.

Is Using a VPN with RTE Player Legal?

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Yes, using a VPN is completely legal in Ireland and most other countries. VPNs are legitimate privacy tools designed to protect your data and browsing activity. However, RTÉ Player’s terms may restrict content access based on your location, so using a VPN to view region-locked shows could conflict with those rules. Legally speaking, you won’t face penalties for connecting through a VPN.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My RTE Player Stream?

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All VPNs introduce a small amount of latency because your traffic is encrypted and rerouted through another server. High-quality VPNs like Windscribe minimize this effect with optimized infrastructure and fast Irish servers. If you connect to a nearby location and have a stable internet speed of at least 5 Mbps, you should be able to stream RTÉ Player smoothly in HD.

Can I Watch RTE Player from Outside of Ireland?

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Yes, you can access RTÉ Player from abroad using a VPN that connects you to an Irish server. While some international content is available worldwide, most programs are restricted to viewers in Ireland due to licensing agreements. Windscribe helps you appear as if you’re in Ireland, giving you access to the full RTÉ lineup, including RTÉ One, RTÉ2, and RTÉ News.

Why Does RTE Player Keep Disconnecting Through My VPN?

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Frequent disconnections usually occur when your VPN connection drops or the streaming service detects inconsistent IP addresses. Make sure you’re connected to the same Irish server throughout your session and enable your VPN’s kill switch or Firewall feature. Avoid switching locations mid-stream, and restart both the RTÉ Player app and your VPN if playback issues persist.

Will RTE Player Ban My Account for Using a VPN?

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RTÉ Player doesn’t typically ban users for VPN use. In most cases, it may temporarily restrict access if a VPN or an unfamiliar IP is detected. Once you reconnect to a stable Irish server, access should return to normal. Your account remains safe, and there’s no record of permanent bans simply for using a VPN connection.

Keep the Heartbeat of Irish TV Alive

RTÉ Player is Ireland’s national broadcaster gone digital. Windscribe keeps your connection tuned to Ireland, so you can stay in touch with the island, wherever you are.
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