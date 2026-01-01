Unblock Reddit With a VPN

ISPs can typically detect that you're using a VPN, but they can't see what websites you're visiting or what content you're accessing. Your ISP will see encrypted traffic going to Windscribe's servers, but they won't know whether you're browsing Reddit, checking email, or streaming videos. This is exactly what you want. Your ISP knows you're using privacy protection, but they can't monitor your actual online activity. Reddit's privacy advocates consistently emphasize that hiding your activity from your ISP is the primary goal, not hiding the fact that you're using privacy tools.