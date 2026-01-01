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Unblock Network Ten With a VPN

Stuck with “not available in your region”? Windscribe helps you bypass geo-blocks and access Network Ten from anywhere.
Download for Network TenSign Up
Unblock Network Ten With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Network Ten

Unblock Network Ten with Windscribe VPN and watch Aussie TV from any country, on any network.

Stream Network Ten Anywhere

Windscribe gives you an Australian IP address so you can stream Network Ten abroad.
Stream Network Ten Anywhere

Catch Every Channel on 10

With Windscribe’, you can switch on the full Network Ten experience no matter your location and stay connected to Aussie TV from anywhere.
Catch Every Channel on 10

Watch on Any Device

Network Ten is available everywhere, and so is Windscribe. Use it on your phone, laptop, and even smart TV to access Network Ten on any device.
Watch on Any Device

Keep Your Data Private

Windscribe encrypts your connection and hides your IP, keeping your data and activity private.
Keep Your Data Private

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Our Firewall automatically engages to shield your data inside an encrypted tunnel, even – or especially – on unsecured networks.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Access Network Ten With Windscribe

Windscribe routes your connection through Australia so you can stream Network Ten from wherever.
Servers Across Australia

Servers Across Australia

Windscribe has reliable Australian servers in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.
Servers Optimized for Speed

Servers Optimized for Speed

Windscribe adds barely any latency to your VPN connection, so it's nearly as fast as the regular one.
No Identifying Logs

No Identifying Logs

Windscribe is built to forget. We don’t keep logs that can link you to what you do online.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Network Ten

Getting Windscribe working with Network Ten takes less than picking which show to binge first.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Network Ten app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to your preferred server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit Network Ten and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to your preferred server
  3. Use the Network Ten mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Network Ten and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Adorada e confiável por mais de 80 milhões de usuários

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
All Your Devices

Conexões ilimitadas
Em todos os seus dispositivos

A Windscribe oferece aplicativos e extensões de navegador para todas as plataformas e dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
E muito mais!E muito mais!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Network Ten VPN

Does Network Ten Work With Va PN?

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Yes, Network Ten can work with a VPN, especially if you connect through Australian servers. Some VPN IPs get blocked or fail to load streams properly, so results vary a lot by provider and location. With a VPN like Windscribe, you can switch between Aussie servers to find one that plays Network Ten more reliably while keeping your traffic encrypted. Keep in mind that Network Ten’s geo-blocking and VPN rules can change, so no service can guarantee access on every server all the time.

What Should I Do if Network Ten Isn’t Working With My VPN?

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First, try connecting to a different Australian server location. Clear your browser cache and cookies, restart the Network Ten app, or contact our support team for assistance. We're constantly monitoring streaming performance and can provide specific troubleshooting steps.

Which Is the Best VPN for Network Ten?

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The best VPN for Network Ten should offer fast Australian servers, strong encryption, and features that bypass geo-blocks. It also needs streaming optimization so your sitcoms, dramas, and live events play smoothly. Windscribe delivers all of that, making it the ideal choice for watching 10 Play abroad.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With 10?

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Using a VPN is legal in most countries, including Australia. However, streaming services like Network Ten have terms of service that may restrict VPN usage. We recommend reviewing Network Ten's terms and using VPN services responsibly. Windscribe provides privacy tools. How you use them is up to you.

Which Windscribe Servers Work Best for 10PLAY?

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Our Sydney and Melbourne servers typically provide the best performance for Network Ten streaming. These locations offer optimal routing to Network Ten's content delivery networks and the most reliable access to all content categories.

Can I Watch Network Ten Live TV With a VPN?

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Yes, Windscribe allows access to Network Ten's live TV streams, including news, sports, and entertainment programming. Live content requires a stable, high-speed connection, which our Australian servers are optimized to provide.

Will Network Ten Detect My VPN Usage?

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Network Ten, like many streaming services, actively works to detect and block VPN traffic. Windscribe regularly updates our systems to maintain access, but occasional temporary issues may occur. Our support team works quickly to resolve any detection problems.

Can I Use Windscribe on Multiple Devices for Network Ten?

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Absolutely. A single Windscribe subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can watch Network Ten on your laptop, phone, tablet, and smart TV simultaneously. Perfect for families or anyone who likes to stream across multiple screens.

Does Windscribe Slow Down Network Ten Streaming?

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Our Australian servers are optimized for streaming with minimal speed impact. Most users experience a negligible difference in streaming quality compared to direct connections. If you notice slowdowns, try connecting to a different server or contact support for optimization tips.

Keep Network Ten on Your Screen

Ready to reunite with your favorite Australian content? Whether it’s the drama of Home and Away or the spectacle of Aussie politics, Windscribe makes Network Ten available anywhere.
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