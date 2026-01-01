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Unblock Deezer With a VPN

Does your playlist stop at borders? Access Deezer's full catalog from anywhere in the world with Windscribe's global VPN servers.
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Unblock Deezer With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Deezer

Windscribe breaks down Deezer's digital barriers so your playlists travel with you.

Geo-Blocks Limit Your Playlist

Windscribe’s servers in 69+ countries let you virtually relocate, unlocking Deezer libraries you never knew existed.
Geo-Blocks Limit Your Playlist

Algorithm Changes Based on Location

Windscribe gives you a static IP from the region you want, so your playlist don't get rewritten by geography every time you move.
Algorithm Changes Based on Location

Keep Your Data Private

Your internet activity is nobody's business. Windscribe encrypts your traffic with AES-256, so you data stays yours.
Keep Your Data Private

Buffering Breaks the Beat

ISPs often throttle streaming traffic at peak hours. Windscribe masks your activity so your connection runs at full speed.
Buffering Breaks the Beat

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi is a hunting ground for cybercriminals. Windscribe’s Firewall protect your data from leaking outside of the VPN tunnel.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Access Deezer With Windscribe

Music is universal. Your Deezer access should be too. And with Windscribe, it is.
Global Servers

Global Servers

Windscribe has servers in 69+ countries, letting you explore music scenes from Seoul to São Paulo.
Speed That Matches Your Beat

Speed That Matches Your Beat

Windscribe adds barely any latency to your connection so it's nearly as fast as the regular one.
No Logs Policy

No Logs Policy

At Windscribe, we don't collect any identifying logs, meaning we can't hand over your data.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Deezer

Getting Windscribe working with Deezer takes about as long as your average song intro.
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to your preferred location
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit Deezer and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to your preferred server
  3. Use the Deezer mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Deezer app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite music no matter where you are
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Deezer and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Adorada e confiável por mais de 80 milhões de usuários

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
All Your Devices

Conexões ilimitadas
Em todos os seus dispositivos

A Windscribe oferece aplicativos e extensões de navegador para todas as plataformas e dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
E muito mais!E muito mais!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Deezer VPN

Does Deezer Work With a VPN?

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Yes, Deezer can work with a VPN, and many users rely on one to access it when it’s blocked or limited. A VPN can help you reach Deezer on restricted Wi-Fi networks (like work, school, or public hotspots) and in regions where certain tracks or features aren’t available. With Windscribe, your Deezer traffic is encrypted and your real IP is hidden, which adds a layer of privacy while you stream. As with any service, availability can change over time if Deezer or local networks introduce new blocks or restrictions.

What if Deezer Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Deezer with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Deezer in your browser
  2. Switch servers if Deezer throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With Deezer?

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Using a VPN is legal in most countries, but you should review both your local laws and Deezer's terms of service. We don't encourage violating any platform's terms of use. A VPN can protect your privacy and security while streaming, but you're responsible for using services appropriately.

Can Deezer Detect That I’m Using a VPN?

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Streaming platforms continuously update their detection methods, but Windscribe's servers are optimized to work reliably with music streaming services. If you encounter issues, try switching to a different server location or contact our support team for the most current server recommendations.

Will My Deezer Account Get Suspended for Using a VPN?

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While account suspension is possible if a platform detects VPN usage that violates their terms, this is relatively rare for music streaming compared to other services. To minimize risks, use VPNs responsibly and avoid activities that clearly violate the terms of service.

Can I Use Windscribe to Access Different Deezer Regional Catalogs?

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Yes, different regions often have different music catalogs due to licensing agreements. Connect to various Windscribe servers to explore Deezer's regional libraries, and you might discover amazing artists and exclusive releases not available in your home region.

How Do I Choose the Right VPN for Deezer?

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The best VPN for Deezer should give you fast, stable connections, global server coverage, and strong privacy. Look for unlimited bandwidth, streaming-optimized servers, and support across all your devices. Windscribe delivers all three, plus a strict no identifying logs policy to keep your listening habits private.

Can I Use a VPN to Access Deezer if It’s Blocked in My Country?

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Yes, a VPN like Windscribe can help you access Deezer from regions where it's geo-restricted. Connect to a server in a country where Deezer operates, and you can stream normally. Just remember that you're responsible for following both local laws and Deezer's terms of service.

Which VPN Server Locations Work Best With Deezer?

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France (Deezer's home country), Germany, the U.S., and the UK servers typically offer the most stable access to Deezer. These regions have robust licensing agreements and fewer restrictions. Windscribe has optimized servers in all these locations specifically for streaming performance.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My Deezer Streaming?

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Not with Windscribe. Our WireGuard protocol adds minimal latency – usually less than 10ms – while maintaining full encryption. You can stream Deezer's Hi-Fi quality tracks without buffering or quality drops. If you experience slowdowns, try connecting to a server closer to your physical location.

How Much Does a Good Deezer VPN Cost?

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Windscribe's plans start at $3 USD per month, making it affordable for music lovers who want unrestricted access to Deezer. Consider it the price of a single premium track for a month of unlimited, private streaming from anywhere in the world.

Stream Deezer Without Missing a Beat

Ready to get your Deezer streaming back in tune? Windscribe keeps your music flowing without interruption, geo-blocks, or privacy invasions.
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