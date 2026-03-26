FuttBux (FBUX) are Windscribe's way of rewarding Pro users for not hogging bandwidth. If you have an active Pro subscription (not Free, not Build-a-Plan), you'll see a FuttBux Rewards section on your My Account page.

How do I earn FuttBux?

By using less data. That's it. The less bandwidth you consume, the more FBUX you rack up. Think of it as getting paid to chill.

FuttBux are acquired during 2 events:

Referring a new user, and when your data allotment is refreshed each month back to zero. Less you use, more you're paid.

What do the numbers mean?

Balance is what you've earned so far.

Pending Withdrawal is what we're in the process of sending you. Sit tight.

Withdrawn is what has already landed in your wallet. The good stuff.

These are cumulative totals, so they'll keep going up over time. Think of it as a lifetime scoreboard that only goes in one direction.

How do I get paid?

Add your Solana wallet address in the Wallet section. Until you do that, we'll just hold onto your FBUX for you like responsible adults.

Once your wallet is connected, deposits will happen automatically. You don't need to do anything except exist.

When does everything update?

Whenever we feel like it. There's no fixed schedule for when balances, pending amounts, and deposits get processed. Just check back every now and then and be pleasantly surprised.

Recent Activity

This shows a log of what you've earned and what's been sent to your wallet. Tap the + to expand it if you're into that sort of thing.