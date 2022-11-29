The bandwidth is reset occurs monthly on the date and time from when you had first registered.

For instance, let's say that you had registered for an account on April 1, 2022 at 22:00. Then, May 1, 2022 rolls around and you've noticed that your bandwidth has not been reset. The reason is that, the bandwidth reset will occur on the hour. Therefore, you will need to wait until May 1, 2022 at 22:00 before you are able to use your bandwidth.

Due to time zone differences, the reset might not occur until later in the day for you, potentially even the next day (Windscribe is located in Toronto and uses Eastern Standard Time). Simply wait for a little bit and it will eventually reset.

If you still have not had your bandwidth reset after 48 hours from the reset date, please submit a support request via https://windscribe.com/support/ticket and we'll take a look.