The most common cause for this is that you unsubscribed from our promotional emails or removed your email address from your account.



According to the Windscribe Terms of Service that you agreed to when you created your account, Free accounts with an unsubscribed email or no email at all will automatically be switched to the 2GB plan. If you had more than 2GB before and have been downgraded, chances are you probably clicked Unsubscribe in one of our emails not knowing this downgrade would occur.



Not to worry though! You can revert the unsubscribe or add your email in your My Account Dashboard here. You can check out this guide for adding the email address back to your account.



If you have still not gone back to your original plan after adding your email, contact support with a detailed description of your problem and we will help you resolve the issue as quickly as possible.