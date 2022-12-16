iOS only allows split tunnel functionality with a VPN when the device is in a managed environment, for example, after installing a Mobile Device Management (MDM) profile on the device. This is not how Windscribe operates due to privacy reasons. So until Apple allows for VPNs to perform split tunneling on iOS devices without any such restrictions, this feature cannot be added to our iOS app.

While split tunneling isn't available due to iOS restrictions, our iOS VPN app offers many other powerful features including multiple protocols, geo-restriction bypassing, and comprehensive privacy protection.