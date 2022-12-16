All Windscribe Static IP services are billed on an annual basis. We offer two kinds of Static IP services:

Data center: billed at $24 USD per year per 365 day period of use

Residential: billed at $96 USD per year per 365 day period of use

For more pricing information about our Static IP services, see: https://windscribe.com/staticips

Static IPs are different from our regular IPs and serve a slightly different purpose. We added the annual requirement in order to avoid people purchasing one IP, abusing it online (and potentially getting blocklisted from websites) and then quickly buying another IP a month later. That sort of behavior ruins the nature of those static IPs and other people using them normally can run into issues because of someone else's misuse.