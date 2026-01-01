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ScribeForce
Team accounts with centralized billing and management.
Summary
Easy-to-manage team accounts that are 3x cheaper than our standard subscription.
Full Pro Access
A ScribeForce account is the same as Windscribe Pro. Use all the features, on all devices.
Easy Billing
Get all your members under one bill.
Simple Account Management
Generate users and manage them all from a single account page.
3x Cheaper
ScribeForce accounts are 3x cheaper than our regular end-user accounts.
Share Static IPs
If you purchase a Static IP, it will be available for all team members.
Scale Usage
Change the number of seats month-to-month, and only pay for what you use.
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By the way
You need to purchase a minimum of 5 seats as part of your ScribeForce subscription.
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