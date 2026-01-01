FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
RecursosPlanosAjudaEntrarObter o Windscribe

Double Hop

Proxy your connection through any 2 locations on the Windscribe network.

Why Use Double Hop?

Enhanced Privacy
Double Hop, connecting to one location in our desktop app and another in our browser extension, gives you a double-layer of privacy and anonymity by drastically reducing the chance of a correlation attack on one of our servers.
Improve Connectivity Options
If you live in a location that limits which locations you can connect to using our desktop apps, Double-Hop allows you to improve your connectivity options. First, connect to any available location in the desktop app, then access all server locations in the browser.  
Get Windscribe Now
By the way
1
Find out why you should DEFINITELY be using our Desktop and Browser extension together.
2
When connected in both our desktop app and extension, websites that you visit will see the IP of the server you're connected to in the browser extension.
Windscribe
BaixarChangelogPreçosComprar MerchSuporteStatusRecursosCódigo AbertoIndique um AmigoDNS GrátisÉtica e FilosofiaServidores de VPN
Aplicativos
VPN para WindowsVPN para AndroidVPN para MacVPN para LinuxVPN para ChromeVPN para FireTVVPN para FirefoxVPN para Apple TVVPN para MS EdgeVPN para HuaweiVPN para iPhoneVPN para RoteadoresWindscribe F-Droid
Empresa
Sobre NósPrivacidadeTermosVDPTrabalhe ConoscoBlogInformaçõesEquipe
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited