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Decoy Traffic

Combat network traffic correlation attacks.
Summary
Your activity can be identified by how much data you are uploading/downloading. Using this feature to spoof your actual upload/download numbers.
Traffic-Based Detection
Even when your data is encrypted, certain apps or websites you access can still be identified by your data volume (how much you updated/downloaded from a specific website.) This data can be used by your ISP to execute a network correlation attack and deanonymize you.
Disguise Your Traffic
By turning on Decoy Traffic, the Windscribe app will generate random activity over the tunnel and upload/download random data at chosen intervals. This helps anonymize your activity and is especially important in areas of heavy censorship, when doing any type of “high risk” activity.
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By the way
1
Check out our blog for a deep dive on how to combat traffic correlation attacks with Decoy Traffic mode.
2
Enabling this feature will increase your data usage considerably. Keep this in mind if you are on a limited data plan.
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