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Blocker Features
Block Ads, Trackers & Malware, Social Network Widgets and Cookie Pop-Ups.
Summary
When you enable our custom block features, websites will load faster and improve your privacy and anonymity. Plus, your browsing history stays with you, not Facebook, Twitter or Google.
Ad Crusher
By enabling this feature, all ads will be removed from websites.
Tracker Eradicator
When enabled, Tracker Eradicator blocks trackers that could compromise your privacy.
Malware Evader
This feature blocks access to known malware, phishing and other malicious domains.
Social Distancing
Toggle this on to block Facebook "Like" buttons, Twitter "Tweet" buttons, Google+ and LinkedIn widgets, all of which collect your browsing history.
Cookie Go Away
Blocks annoying "We use cookies" banners on all websites.
Advanced Mode
If you prefer, you can turn on Advanced Mode and manage blocklists through the native uBlock interface.
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By the way
Think your privacy is safe with Incognito or Private browsing mode? Think again. Read our blog post to
learn more
.
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