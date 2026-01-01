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Get an Arizona IP Address From Anywhere

Claim an Arizona IP address to move through the web like a local from the Valley to the Rim. Windscribe gives you a clean, encrypted path back to the Copper State. Check your Arizona-based accounts, stream local channels, and stay in your home zone from abroad.
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Arizona

Slip into a local IP and bypass the geo-fences that usually block your favorite Arizona services.

Grab an Arizona IP

Stay “local” online so your logins don’t melt down when you travel. Keep Desert Financial and Pima Federal access smooth, even far from the nearest saguaro.
Grab an Arizona IP

Reach Arizona Services Anywhere

Tap into Arizona systems from anywhere. Log into ASU portals or handle SRP bills without access denied roadblocks that hit out-of-state connections.
Reach Arizona Services Anywhere

Beat Arizona Sports Blackouts

Keep the game on. An Arizona IP helps you stay in-market for Suns tip-offs on Arizona’s Family and Diamondbacks games on DBACKS.TV, ensuring you never miss a play.
Beat Arizona Sports Blackouts

Take Arizona TV With You

Get Arizona news, anywhere. Stream Arizona’s Family (3TV), watch 12 News (KPNX) live, and unlock Arizona PBS (KAET) to stay plugged into Phoenix and Tucson on the road.
Take Arizona TV With You

Test Ads Like a Local

Preview Arizona search and ads the way locals see them. Check SERPs like you’re in Old Town Scottsdale (602) or Downtown Tucson (520).
Test Ads Like a Local

Secure Your Connection in the Silicon Desert

Windscribe helps keep your traffic private, locked down, and harder to mess with on any network.
Browse Safely

Browse Safely

With Windscribe, your traffic runs through an encrypted tunnel, which helps keep your ISP from profiling your browsing
Block the Unwanted Stuff

Block the Unwanted Stuff

R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious domains and unwanted content at the source before they have a chance to load.
Safer Public Wi-Fi

Safer Public Wi-Fi

If the VPN ever hiccups, our Firewall shuts down traffic automatically, so your info doesn’t spill onto public Wi-Fi.
All Your Devices

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Op al je apparaten

Windscribe biedt apps en browserextensies voor alle platforms en apparaten.
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En meer!En meer!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Arizona?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden

FAQs: Top Questions About Arizona VPN Answered

How do I change my VPN to Arizona?

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Open the Windscribe app, scroll through our United States server locations, and select Phoenix. Once the power button turns green, your real IP is masked and replaced with one from Arizona.

How much is a VPN per month in Arizona?

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VPN pricing in Arizona is the same as anywhere else since it’s sold online. Most paid VPNs run about $3 to $15 USD per month, depending on the plan length and features. Free plans exist, but they usually have limits. Windscribe has flexible plans that start at $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for Arizona, check out our upgrade page.

Which VPN has Arizona?

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We do! Windscribe offers physical 10 Gbps servers in Phoenix, Arizona. In fact, Windscribe is the best VPN for Arizona. We offer solid privacy features, a strict no-identifying-logs policy, and global servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities.

How to get an Arizona VPN?

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To get started, visit the Windscribe website to download the app for your Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS device. After a quick installation and account setup, you simply search for Phoenix in the server list and click connect. For those who only need privacy while browsing the web, you can also use the Windscribe browser extension for Chrome or Firefox, which allows you to toggle your location to Arizona with a single click without affecting your other apps.

Can I use a VPN in Arizona?

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Yes. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Arizona. In fact, since House Bill 2112 (the age-verification law for adult content) went into full effect in late 2025, many Arizonans have turned to VPNs as a primary tool to protect their personal identity and avoid uploading government IDs to third-party verification sites. While a VPN is a legal and recommended tool for digital privacy, it does not grant immunity for illegal acts. Anything prohibited by Arizona law without a VPN remains illegal while using one.

Do UA students and staff need a VPN on campus Wi-Fi?

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It’s a good idea. A VPN encrypts your traffic, which helps keep your logins, emails, and browsing more private on campus Wi-Fi and other shared networks. For UA-only systems, you may still need the university’s official VPN.

How do I install a VPN on my iPhone or Android in Arizona?

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Download a VPN app from the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play (Android), sign in, and tap connect. That’s it. You can also install the same VPN on your laptop (Windows/macOS/Linux) for full coverage.

Can a VPN help if DraftKings is blocked on a network in Arizona?

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Sometimes, yeah. If your work or school Wi-Fi blocks access to sports apps, a VPN can help you reach the platform by encrypting your connection. However, keep in mind that DraftKings uses advanced geolocation checks that may still require you to be physically present in a legal state.
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