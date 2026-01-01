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Browse With the Best North Macedonia VPN

Every empire starts with a strong defense. Windscribe keeps your connection secure and lets you roam far beyond Macedonia.
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How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for North Macedonia

Your traffic deserves privacy greater than Alexander. Windscribe locks it down so no one can invade your digital empire.

Don’t Let Your ISP Spy on You

Your ISP may not know what you're thinking, but it sure knows where you're browsing from, what device you're using, and which recipe you googled at 2 am. Windscribe makes sure your traffic stays yours with strong AES-256 encryption.
Don’t Let Your ISP Spy on You

Browse Beyond Macedonian Borders

Sometimes you’re just not in the mood to binge Prespav for the 11th time. Windscribe gives you access to VPN servers in 69+ countries, so you can stream anything from anywhere – not just what the Macedonian version of your favorite platform serves you.
Browse Beyond Macedonian Borders

Pick Your Virtual Location

Some things are better in Macedonia – like fresh ajvar and Sunday strolls through the Old Bazaar. But sometimes, you need to be somewhere else. Windscribe's global VPN server network lets you pick your virtual location and access the services you need wherever you need.
Pick Your Virtual Location

Secure Your Digital Transactions

Banking, shopping, and paying bills online is convenient, but poorly secured networks can expose your info faster than rakija hits on an empty stomach. Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious sites, so your credentials stay locked down tighter than a jar of homemade pindjur.
Secure Your Digital Transactions

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi is everywhere in Macedonia – and so are data-hungry snoops and sketchy routers waiting for your one wrong click. Windscribe’s Firewall blocks all traffic outside the encrypted VPN tunnel, preventing your data from spilling like an overstuffed burek.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Connected to North Macedonia From Abroad

Statues aren’t the only things that stay rooted in Skopje. Windscribe keeps you connected to Macedonia, no matter where you are.
Browse & Stream Like You’re in Macedonia

Browse & Stream Like You’re in Macedonia

Sometimes, you may need to be in Macedonia. Digitally, at least. Windscribe gives you a Macedonian IP address that lets you browse, stream, and shop like you never left – perfect for when you need to stay connected to home, even when you're far away.
Test Like You’re on Macedonian Ground

Test Like You’re on Macedonian Ground

Whether you're a dev, marketer, or QA lead, testing from outside Macedonia often means unreliable geotargeting. Not ideal when you're trying to launch something that actually works. Windscribe reroutes your traffic through Macedonia, letting you see exactly what Macedonians see.
Access Macedonian Services From Abroad

Access Macedonian Services From Abroad

Trying to log in to your bank, pay your taxes, or access a Macedonian government portal from abroad can sometimes trigger security issues and customer support hell. Windscribe gives you a stable Macedonian IP address, so you can use the services you need without access errors.
All Your Devices

Onbeperkte verbindingen
Op al je apparaten

Windscribe biedt apps en browserextensies voor alle platforms en apparaten.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
En meer!En meer!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for North Macedonia?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden

FAQs: Top Questions About North Macedonia VPN Answered

Can I Change My IP Address to North Macedonia?

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Absolutely. With Windscribe, you can connect to our VPN server in Skopje and get a Macedonian IP address. It’s great for accessing local content, using region-locked services, or browsing like you're in North Macedonia, even if you're halfway around the world.

How Much Does a VPN Cost in North Macedonia?

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VPN pricing in North Macedonia follows structures similar to those in global markets. Most premium VPNs for North Macedonia cost between MKD 100 and MKD 700 (that’s roughly $2 to $12 USD). Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in North Macedonia?

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Yes, using a VPN in North Macedonia is completely legal. The country does not have specific legislation prohibiting VPN usage, and many individuals and businesses routinely use VPNs for legitimate privacy and security purposes. North Macedonia generally maintains relatively open internet policies. Still, using a VPN for illegal activities doesn’t make these activities legal.

What’s the Best VPN for North Macedonia?

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The best VPN for North Macedonia is one that offers strong encryption, a strict no-logs policy, reliable local servers, and protection against trackers and ads. So, definitely us. Windscribe checks all those boxes. We offer AES-256 encryption, VPN servers in 69+ countries, and a ton of features to help you spoof your location, unblock global streaming platforms, and protect yourself against cyberattacks. Plus, we have a strict no identifying logs policy, so we don’t keep your personal information.

Do I Really Need a VPN for North Macedonia?

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Yes, a VPN for North Macedonia should be your best virtual friend. It keeps your online activity private from your ISP, blocks shady sites, and protects your data on public Wi-Fi or sketchy networks. It also gives you a Macedonian IP when you're abroad, so you can access local services, stream your favorite shows, and browse like you're still back home. Sounds like a pretty good idea!
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