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Unblock Peacock TV With a VPN

Stream NBC’s Peacock TV with no limits with Windscribe's VPN servers. Access exclusive shows, movies, and sports from any region.
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Unblock Peacock TV With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Peacock TV

NBC’s peacock looks good, but Peacock TV’s geo-blocks don’t. Windscribe gives you a U.S. IP to stream anywhere.

Access Peacock TV Anywhere

Want to stream your fav NBC shows on Peacock TV, but you're not in the U.S.? Windscribe gives you a U.S. IP so you can.
Access Peacock TV Anywhere

Your ISP's Spying on You

Your ISP watches what you watch. Windscribe’s AES-256 encryption keeps your streaming habits between you and your device.
Your ISP's Spying on You

Say Goodbye to Geo-Blocks

You moved abroad and now you’re suddenly locked out of your Peacock account? Windscribe lets you reconnect to your U.S. library.
Say Goodbye to Geo-Blocks

Escape Peacock's VPN Detection

Peacock TV blocks VPNs constantly. Windscribe’s regularly refreshed servers and streaming-optimized IPs keep you on the down low.
Escape Peacock's VPN Detection

Public Wi-Fi Isn’t Safe

Streaming Peacock on public Wi-Fi? Windscribe’s Firewall seals your data inside an encrypted VPN tunnel so nothing ever leaks.
Public Wi-Fi Isn’t Safe

Access Peacock TV With Windscribe

Windscribe hides your IP so Peacock TV thinks you’re right at home in the United States.
Servers Across the U.S.

Servers Across the U.S.

Windscribe maintains servers across the United States, letting you access Peacock TV from anywhere in the world.
Servers Optimized for Speed

Servers Optimized for Speed

Windscribe's optimized servers deliver the speed you need for buffer-free streaming, wherever you're watching.
Reliable VPN Connection

Reliable VPN Connection

Windscribe is built for consistent performance, so your streaming sessions aren't interrupted by technical hiccups.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Peacock TV

Getting Windscribe running with Peacock is easier than explaining the plot of The Office.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Peacock app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to a U.S. server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit Peacock TV and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to your preferred server location
  3. Use the Peacock TV mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Peacock and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

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Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
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Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden
All Your Devices

Onbeperkte verbindingen
Op al je apparaten

Windscribe biedt apps en browserextensies voor alle platforms en apparaten.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
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AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
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Fire TVFire TV
En meer!En meer!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Peacock VPN

Does Peacock TV Work With a VPN?

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Not all VPNs work with Peacock, but Windscribe does. Peacock TV actively blocks many VPN IP addresses, so you need a provider like Windscribe that regularly updates its servers and IP addresses to stay ahead of the blocking mechanisms.

What if Peacock Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Peakcock with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Peakcock directly in your browser
  2. Switch servers if Peacock TV throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With Peacock?

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Using a VPN is legal in most countries, but it may violate Peacock's terms of service. While we don't encourage breaking TOS, using a VPN for privacy and security is a legitimate practice. Just be aware of the risks and use your judgment.

Why Does Peacock Block VPNs?

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Peacock blocks VPNs due to licensing agreements that restrict content to specific geographic regions. They're required to enforce these restrictions, which is why they invest in VPN detection technology.

Can I Use a Free VPN for Peacock?

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While free VPNs exist, they're usually not effective for streaming Peacock TV. Free services typically have limited server options, slower speeds, and are more likely to be blocked. Windscribe offers a free tier, but our premium plans provide better streaming performance.

Can I Share My Peacock Account While Using a VPN?

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Peacock's terms of service govern account sharing, regardless of VPN usage. Using a VPN doesn't change their account sharing policies, so make sure you're following their guidelines about simultaneous streams and account access.

Which VPN Works With Peacock TV?

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Look for a VPN with fast U.S. servers, reliable streaming performance, and up-to-date VPN IPs that can bypass Peacock TV’s anti-VPN measures. Multi-device support, strong encryption, and a no logs policy are also essential for keeping your binge-watching safe and uninterrupted. Windscribe hits all these marks, letting you stream shows, movies, and sports anywhere.

Can I Watch Peacock Outside the U.S.?

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Officially, Peacock is only available in the U.S.. However, with a VPN like Windscribe, you can get a U.S. IP address and access Peacock from anywhere in the world. Just remember, this may violate their terms of service.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My Peacock Streaming?

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A good VPN like Windscribe should have minimal impact on your streaming speeds. Our optimized servers are designed to handle streaming traffic efficiently, so you can enjoy HD and 4K content without buffering.

What Should I Do if Peacock Detects My VPN?

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If Peacock detects your VPN, try switching to a different U.S. server. Windscribe has multiple U.S. servers, so you can usually find one that works. If problems persist, contact our support team for assistance.

Do I Need a Specific Server Location for Peacock?

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Peacock requires a U.S. IP address to work. Any U.S. server location should work, but some locations may be faster or more reliable than others. Windscribe offers multiple U.S. server locations to choose from.

Stream Peacock TV Without Ruffling Any Feathers

Want to stream Peacock TV from outside of the U.S.? Windscribe gives you a U.S. IP address so you can unlock Peacock’s full library from anywhere in the world.
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