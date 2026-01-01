Unblock Now TV With a VPN

Yes, Now TV works with a VPN. A VPN lets you access all the shows and movies on Now TV, even if you're outside the UK. Just connect to a UK server, and you can stream everything like you're right there at home.
What if Now TV Doesn’t Work With a VPN?
If you are having trouble using Now TV with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Now TV in your browser
Switch servers if Now TV throws an error
Clear your cache and cookies
Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
Make sure Windscribe is up to date
Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7
Why Do I Need a VPN if I’m Already Paying for Now TV?
Payment doesn't protect your privacy. Streaming platforms and ISPs still track your viewing habits, throttle your connection during peak hours, and collect data for advertising purposes. A VPN ensures your entertainment choices stay private while preventing ISP interference with your streaming quality.
Does Using a VPN Slow Down Now TV Streaming?
A quality VPN like Windscribe adds minimal latency, usually 10-20ms, which won't affect streaming quality. In many cases, blocking ads and trackers with R.O.B.E.R.T. actually makes pages load faster than without a VPN. Our streaming-optimized servers maintain the bandwidth needed for HD content without the performance hit of generic VPN infrastructure.
Can My ISP Tell I’m Using Now TV With a VPN?
Your ISP can see you're connected to a VPN server, but can't determine what you're doing through the encrypted tunnel. They'll know you're using Windscribe but won't know if you're streaming, browsing, or downloading files. This prevents targeted throttling of streaming traffic during peak hours.
Is It Legal to Use a VPN While Streaming?
Using a VPN for privacy and security is completely legal in most countries. VPNs are legitimate privacy tools used by businesses and individuals worldwide. However, always check streaming service terms of service, as some platforms restrict VPN usage regardless of your location or intentions.
Will Now TV Work Normally With a VPN Running?
Yes, Now TV should function normally when you're streaming from a supported location with a VPN running. The encryption happens transparently in the background, so the streaming experience remains the same while your privacy gets protected. You might even notice faster loading thanks to blocked advertisements and tracking scripts.
Does Windscribe Block Ads on Now TV?
R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks advertising networks and tracking scripts that load alongside streaming content, which can speed up page loading and reduce bandwidth usage. However, it won't block ads that are part of Now TV's actual video streams, as those are integrated into the content itself rather than loaded from external advertising networks.
Can I Use Windscribe on My Smart TV for Now TV?
Smart TVs typically can't run VPN apps directly, but you can protect them by installing Windscribe on your router or using our browser extension if your TV has a web browser. Router installation covers all connected devices automatically, while browser extensions work on smart TVs that support web-based streaming.
How Much Bandwidth Does Windscribe Use for Streaming?
Windscribe's encryption adds minimal overhead – typically less than 5% of your total bandwidth usage. For most users, this is unnoticeable during streaming. The bandwidth saved by blocking advertisements and trackers often exceeds the small overhead from encryption, resulting in no net increase in data usage.
Stream Now TV Without Borders
Windscribe keeps your Now TV sessions private, secure, and global. Because your entertainment choices should be about what you enjoy, not where you live.