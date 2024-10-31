What is Android Private DNS?

Windscribe helps shield your privacy in several ways, from browser fingerprinting to malware detection, but there are aspects of your digital life that we don’t touch. That’s why we’re building an ecosystem of like-minded companies that share the same values we do: privacy-first with business models that don’t rely on advertisements.

The friends of Windscribe include companies building products such as encrypted note-taking apps, privacy-focused search engines, and secure DNS services. We aim to create a best-in-class privacy ecosystem that benefits users across all our shared platforms.