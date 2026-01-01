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Play Dead by Daylight With a VPN

Escape with better security in Dead by Daylight using Windscribe’s fast VPN. Access servers in 69+ countries, choose your IP, and protect your privacy. Start for free today.
Download for Dead by DaylightSign Up
Play Dead by Daylight With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Dead by Daylight

Run, hide, survive. Windscribe keeps your connection private and your gameplay smooth.

Protect Your IP Address

Your IP can reveal your general location and make you easier to target. Windscribe replaces it with one of ours, so your real identity stays hidden behind the screen.
Protect Your IP Address

Defend Against DDoS Attacks

Windscribe protects you against DDoS attacks, doxing, and other threats of the gaming world with AES-256 encryption and IP masking.
Defend Against DDoS Attacks

Reduce Ping & Lag

Lag can be caused by poor routing, not just slow internet. With Windscribe, you can switch servers to find a better route to reduce ping spikes.
Reduce Ping & Lag

Play on Any Network

Some school, office, or hotel networks block gaming traffic. Windscribe’s protocols slip past network restrictions and let you play DbD wherever you like.
Play on Any Network

Stop ISP Throttling

Local ISPs slow down heavy traffic during peak hours. Windscribe makes your traffic harder to identify, so your ISP can't throttle it.
Stop ISP Throttling

Stay Competitive With a Fast Dead by Daylight VPN

Chase, escape, and survive until the end with Windscribe’s fast servers.
Gaming-Optimized Servers

Gaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe is built for high-traffic use, including gaming and large downloads, without slowing you down.
Servers Around the Globe

Servers Around the Globe

Choose from servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities to find a nearby location or test a better route.
Protection on All Devices

Protection on All Devices

Use Windscribe on your desktop, mobile, or router, so you can stay protected wherever you play.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Dead by Daylight

Setting up Windscribe for Dead by Daylight takes only a few clicks.
Desktop Setup (Windows)
Desktop Setup (Windows)
  1. Install Windscribe for Windows
  2. Log in or create a new Windscribe account
  3. Connect to a stable nearby endpoint in your target queue region
  4. Optional Split Tunneling for Steam/Epic + DBD
  5. Keep launcher and game on the same route for fewer auth/session issues
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router and verify your new IP address
  5. Connect your gaming PC via Ethernet for the lowest possible latency
  6. Test your setup. Check ping times to your preferred Dead by Daylight servers
Secure Hotspot Setup
Secure Hotspot Setup
  1. If you can't add Windscribe on your router, you can use your Windows device to connect Xbox/PlayStation
  2. On Windows, connect Windscribe to your chosen server
  3. Enable Secure Hotspot in Windscribe
  4. Set hotspot SSID and strong password
  5. Connect console to that hotspot
  6. Launch Dead by Daylight after successful console network test
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden
All Your Devices

Onbeperkte verbindingen
Op al je apparaten

Windscribe biedt apps en browserextensies voor alle platforms en apparaten.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
En meer!En meer!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Dead by Daylight VPN

Can I use a VPN to play DBD?

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Usually, yes. Using a VPN isn’t explicitly called out as banned in Dead by Daylight’s EULA, but BHVR does prohibit using “programs or tools” to gain an unfair advantage, and it bans things like unauthorized connections and exploiting bugs or features for competitive advantage. So a VPN used normally for privacy (like staying safer on public Wi-Fi, hiding your IP, etc.) is typically fine, but using it to intentionally create unfair advantages is where you start drifting into “this could be treated as cheating” territory.

What is the best VPN for Dead by Daylight?

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Obviously, Windscribe is the best VPN for DbD! It offers streaming and gaming-optimized servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities, AES-256 encryption, a powerful Firewall, a strict no-identifying-logs policy, and other great privacy features.

What if Dead by Daylight doesn’t work with my VPN?

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If your Dead by Daylight isn’t working with Windscribe, try these steps:
  1. Switch server locations
  2. Change your protocol
  3. Try another device or network
Still having trouble? Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you.

How to use VPN on Dead by Daylight?

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It’s super easy! Just download Windscribe, sign in, and connect to a location close to you first (that’s usually best for ping). Then launch Dead by Daylight and queue like normal. If you get connection issues, BHVR’s own support docs specifically call out proxy settings as something that can interfere, so it’s worth checking you’re not accidentally running a proxy configuration on top of everything.

How to get low ping in Dead by Daylight?

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Ping in DbD is mostly about distance, routing, and local stability. The biggest wins are boring: stable internet, less Wi-Fi congestion, and no background downloads. If routing is the problem, a VPN can help sometimes, but only if you pick a nearby VPN location and it gives you a cleaner route. If you connect far away, you’re almost guaranteed to add latency.

Is it illegal to use a VPN for gaming?

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In most countries, using a VPN for gaming is fine. VPNs are legal and widely used. The exceptions are countries where VPN use is banned or restricted (like China or Russia).

Play Dead by Daylight Securely With Windscribe

Protect your connection while you play Survivor or Killer. Get Windscribe and stay private on any network.
Get Windscribe for Gaming Now!
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