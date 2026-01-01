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Proxy Settings

Configure Windscribe to use a LAN proxy server.
What is it?
If your network has a proxy that you are required to use to access the Internet, as is the case on some school or work networks, you can configure your network proxy using this feature.
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WHY should i care?
If you're on such a type of network, this is the only way for you to use Windscribe. If you are not on such a network, ignore this feature, and definitely don't configure a WAN proxy here. That wasn't sarcasm, don't do it.
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