FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
FunctiesPlannenHelpInloggenWindscribe downloaden

Proxy Gateway

Create a proxy server on your network for other devices.
Summary
Need to connect a device to the VPN that currently does not support VPNs? Use our Proxy Gateway feature to do so.
Proxy Server
Our Proxy Gateway feature allows your Desktop computer to host a proxy server on your network that can be used by other devices.
HTTP or SOCKS5
You can create a secure HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy server, which is only available on your LAN.
Connect to VPN on Non-Supported Devices
With the use of the Proxy Gateway feature, you can route devices without native VPN connectivity support (such as TVs and gaming consoles) via Windscribe's secure network using a proxy server hosted on your Desktop computer.
Get Windscribe Now
HOW TO USE IT
1
Go into Windscribe Preferences -> Connection and enable "Proxy Gateway".
2
Choose the proxy type you wish to use: HTTP or SOCKS5.
3
Use the provided LAN IP address + port to configure your device (the one without native VPN connectivity) to proxy the traffic through Windscribe.
Windscribe
DownloadenChangelogPrijzenMerch kopenSupportStatusFunctiesOpen sourceVrienden doorverwijzenGratis DNSEthiek en filosofieVPN-datacenters
Apps
VPN voor WindowsVPN voor AndroidVPN voor MacVPN voor LinuxVPN voor ChromeVPN voor FireTVVPN voor FirefoxVPN voor Apple TVVPN voor MS EdgeVPN voor HuaweiVPN voor iPhoneVPN voor routersWindscribe F-Droid
Bedrijf
Over onsPrivacyVoorwaardenVDPVacaturesBlogInfoGang
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited