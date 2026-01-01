Network Options goes beyond simple auto-connect by allowing you to do a couple of useful things:

Configure networks individually to use the VPN or not (aka blocklist/allowlist)

Set a preferred protocol on each network

This means you can specify individual protocols to use on your favorite networks; Wireguard at home, OpenVPN at the office, and IKEv2 at the gym (if that’s your preference).

So while Auto-Connect maintains your last used protocol, Network Options allows you to configure different protocols to your liking.