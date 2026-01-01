Spoof your device’s physical address (MAC address) on public networks for privacy.
Summary
Your MAC address can be used to track you on and across Wi-Fi networks. Spoofing it can help improve your privacy.
Hide more than your IP | MAC Address Spoofing with Windscribe
What is a MAC address?
A MAC address (media access control address) is a unique 12-digit hexadecimal number assigned to every device connected to the network. When you connect to any network (Ethernet or Wi-Fi), your device's MAC address is visible to the router, and usually to other devices on the same LAN network.
What is MAC Spoofing?
MAC Spoofing changes your MAC address every time you disconnect from a network, so next time you connect, your MAC address will be different. This makes you appear as a new, never-before-seen device.
Improve your Anonymity
Your favorite chain of coffee shops probably knows exactly which locations you visit, simply by tracking your device’s MAC address when you use their Wi-Fi. With MAC Spoofing, you can stop this tracking in its… tracks.