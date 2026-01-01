Flexible Connectivity

Connect via IKEv2, OpenVPN UDP & TCP, WireGuard®, Stealth or WStunnel on a wide range of ports.
Summary
Since many networks have heavy restrictions, Windscribe does not restrict you to a single protocol or port, in order to give you the best chance of connecting. We also allow you to connect via the most common ports many of which cannot be blocked since using the Internet would become impossible.
6 Protocols
Windscribe offers 6 connection protocols. While all protocols are secure, each protocol offers a different benefit depending on your unique situation.
WireGuard® (Default Protocol used by Windscribe Apps)
An open-source, lean, performant, and opinionated communication protocol that uses state-of-the-art cryptography. Usually the fastest protocol - both to connect and for throughput.
IKEv2
Usually one of the fastest protocols, but it can easily be blocked.
OpenVPN UDP and TCP
OpenVPN is offered over UDP and TCP transports, and is referred to as “UDP” and “TCP” in our apps respectively. TCP is harder to block and more stable under poor network conditions but can be slower than UDP.
Stealth
Encapsulates OpenVPN in a TLS tunnel via Stunnel. Only use this if all other methods fail. May be handy on restrictive school / office networks and in countries such as China, Russia, UAE, and Iran.
Wstunnel
Encapsulates OpenVPN in a WebSocket. Only use this if all other methods fail. May also be handy on restrictive school / office networks and in countries such as China, Russia, UAE, and Iran.
Windscribe offers connections over the following ports (depending on protocol) to allow you the most options to connect: 21, 22, 53, 80, 123, 143, 443, 500, 587, 1194, 3306, 8080, 8443, 54783, and 65142.
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Still having trouble connecting? Try enabling our Circumvent Censorship feature the Preferences -> Connection, which automatically applies protocol-level changes to help improve connectivity.