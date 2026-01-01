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Double Hop

Proxy your connection through any 2 locations on the Windscribe network.

Why Use Double Hop?

Enhanced Privacy
Double Hop, connecting to one location in our desktop app and another in our browser extension, gives you a double-layer of privacy and anonymity by drastically reducing the chance of a correlation attack on one of our servers.
Improve Connectivity Options
If you live in a location that limits which locations you can connect to using our desktop apps, Double-Hop allows you to improve your connectivity options. First, connect to any available location in the desktop app, then access all server locations in the browser.  
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By the way
1
Find out why you should DEFINITELY be using our Desktop and Browser extension together.
2
When connected in both our desktop app and extension, websites that you visit will see the IP of the server you're connected to in the browser extension.
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