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What type of payment options do you accept?
Winder S
Oct 21, 2025
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Accounts and Billing
We accept several payment methods
Cryptocurrency
PayPal
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American Express
Paymentwall (Local Currencies)
This method will allow you to use lesser-known payment methods or payment methods that are local to your country/region. Have a look at the options by selecting it during the checkout
Apple Pay, Google Play, and Amazon payments are also available on matching devices
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