Windscribe paid plans can be purchased without using a credit card or any identifiable payment method, mainly cryptocurrencies. This allows our users to upgrade their account while staying completely anonymous.
Supported Cryptocurrencies
At this time, we support the following cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Bitcoin (BTC.LN) (Lightning Network)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Velas EVM (VLX)
- BF Token (BFT)
- BitTorrent (BTT.TRC20)
- Dash (DASH)
- DigiByte (DGB)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Ethereum Classic (ETC)
- Firo (FIRO)
- PIVX (PIVX)
- Quantum (QTUM)
- Ravencoin (RVN)
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) (ERC20)
- Solana (SOL)
- Syscoin (SYS)
- TRON (TRX)
- USD Coin (USDC) (ERC20)
- NEM (XEM)
- Monero (XMR)
- VERGE (XVG)
- ZCash (ZEC)
- Horizen (ZEN)