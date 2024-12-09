Redeeming your Windscribe Gift Card is simple! Follow these steps to activate your Pro account and start enjoying secure browsing:

If you already have a Windscribe account:

Log in to your account at www.windscribe.com/myaccount. Click on “Claim Voucher” in your account settings. Enter your gift card’s voucher code and hit submit. Your account will be upgraded to Pro immediately.

If you’re new to Windscribe:

Go to www.windscribe.com/signup. On the registration page, select “Have a voucher code?” Enter your gift card’s voucher code and complete the signup process. Your new account will be Pro right from the start.

Enjoy your Windscribe Pro experience, and welcome to the community!

If you are wondering how to purchase a gift card, we have the step-by-step instructions here.