We strive to make sure that your privacy is protected at all times, and engineer our service and infrastructure around that primary goal. We do not store anything you do online or any identifiable information, so much so that you don't even need an email address to sign up and use Windscribe.



The few bits of data that we do collect are used only internally and are not a threat to privacy or anonymity. Things like the amount of traffic used in the last month can't be used to compromise your security. You can find a detailed article on what we do and do not record here: https://windscribe.com/blog/windscribe-logging-explained-in-detail-387ad63f646/



To address the matter of encryption, our network supports perfect forward secrecy. If you'd like to learn more about the specifics of our encryption methods, check out this article here



You can also find data on Law Enforcement & DMCA data requests here: https://windscribe.com/transparency. At the end of the day, as the aforementioned blog post explains, we cannot share data we do not have.



We also have a third party audit planned for 2024 to ensure that we stand behind what we say.