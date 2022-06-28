Windscribe's encryption varies based on the protocol selected, as well as the format of our app you are using:



OpenVPN

Our OpenVPN implementation uses the AES-256-GCM cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key. Perfect forward secrecy is also supported.



IKEv2

Our in-app IKEv2 implementation utilizes AES-256-GCM for encryption, SHA-256 for integrity checks. Desktop and Android apps use ECP384 for Diffie-Hellman key negotiation (DH group 20), and iOS uses ECP521 for Diffie-Hellman key negotiation (DH group 21).



WireGuard

WireGuard is an opinionated protocol that uses ChaCha20 for symmetric encryption, authenticated with Poly1305; Curve25519 for ECDH; BLAKE2s for hashing and keyed hashing; SipHash24 for hashtable keys; and HKDF for key derivation.



Browser Extensions

We use TLS 1.3, ECDHE_RSA with X25519 key exchange and the TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 cipher.