Do Nothing,
Make Money.
FuttBux ($FBUX) is a next-generation, negative-throughput, proof-of-absence digital asset engineered for the modern era of aggressively doing nothing. Available to all Windscribe Pro users, FuttBux rewards you for not participating, just like our dads!
What Are
At a high level, FuttBux are minted by a cutting-edge consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Non-Consumption (PoNC), in which the network reaches agreement not by burning electricity, but by refusing to touch it entirely. While outdated systems reward “activity” (transactions, engagement and click-throughs), FuttBux rewards the rarest commodity on the internet: restraint.
At a high level, FuttBux are minted by a cutting-edge consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Non-Consumption (PoNC), in which the network reaches agreement not by burning electricity, but by refusing to touch it entirely. While outdated systems reward “activity” (transactions, engagement and click-throughs), FuttBux rewards the rarest commodity on the internet: restraint.
Less is More, Literally
Verifiable Non-Usage
Every time a user doesn’t use our service, the protocol performs a highly technical process known as a Measured Abstention Event (MAE). This event is recorded on the Lazy Ledger, a distributed database that is fully auditable and, more importantly, mostly empty.
Sacred Bandwidth
In the FuttBux economy, bandwidth is treated as a sacred resource, like water in a desert or a truth from a politician. Users who demonstrate disciplined refusal to stream, load or refresh are rewarded with coins they can use to purchase more Windscribe Pro, or merchandise.
How Minting Works
FuttBux issuance is determined by the Bandwidth Underutilization Derivative (BUD), a proprietary metric that quantifies how much data you could have used if you were the sort of person who plays 4K videos “just to listen.”
FuttBux Earned = (Your Unused Bandwidth)
× (The Square Root of Self-Control)
Silence Sampling
Your device proves it did not request anything interesting.
Null-Packet Verification
The network confirms you didn't even accidentally enjoy yourself.
Entropy Reversal
Converts latent “could-have-been” data into pure profit.
A Deflationary Economy of Ignoring Things
FuttBux are intrinsically deflationary, because the more people learn about FuttBux, the more tempted they are to check their balance, and the more they check their balance, the more bandwidth they use, and the less FuttBux they earn. This is called the Paradox of Attention.
Supply is regulated by the Anti-Hype Difficulty Adjustment (AHDA) which automatically increases mining difficulty whenever anyone says “We’re going to the moon” or “this is financial advice.”
Proof-of-Idle Is Unforgeable
Security Model
FuttBux uses an advanced security model known as Zero-Knowledge Proof-of-Chill (zkPoC), allowing you to prove you didn’t use bandwidth without revealing what you were doing instead (napping, yelling at the sun, staring into the abyss).
Attack vectors are minimal because the only way to cheat is to:
Use the service, and
Not use the service, simultaneously, which requires quantum computing, a legal waiver, and crack cocaine.
The Many Uses of Doing Nothing
FuttBux can be used for:
Showing the internet your FuttBux balance to demonstrate you are the ultimate Cashmaxxer.
Buying premium Windscribe accounts. Because the best way to earn FuttBux is to have the subscription that lets you not use bandwidth in the first place.
Purchasing merchandise that was (probably) not made by children, and if it was, they were paid more than most adults.