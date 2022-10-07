Windscribe believes in opportunities for everyone! That is why we offer the same awesome VPN service as the paid version, for free!



When you create an account with Windscribe, by default you will have a Free account with 2GB of VPN bandwidth every month.



If you add and confirm your email address, you will automatically be upgraded to the Free 10GB per month plan. If you already made an account without an email address, check out this guide for how to add one to your account.



Now it doesn't just stop there, if you want to add even more monthly bandwidth to your Free account, here are a few options for you:

That's all for now but don't worry, our team is constantly thinking about creative ways to give users the opportunity to get more free data or even Pro credit. Whether it's through meme contests, Easter eggs in the clients, Minecraft competitions or something else equally ridiculous, there's no doubt you'll have a chance to enjoy our Free service.