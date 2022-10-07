If you want to add an email address to your Windscribe account, here are the steps to make it easy for you:
- Log into the Windscribe website and go to your My Account page
- Click the pencil icon in the “Email” row
- Enter the email address you would like to use and confirm it by inputting your password again for security
- Important: Check your inbox and spam folders for an email containing a confirmation link. Follow the instructions in this email to confirm the address and you will be all set.
Why should I give my email to Windscribe?