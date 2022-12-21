As of December 8th, 2022, Mastercard has been declining all payments made to us for an unknown reason.

We are communicating with our payment processor Stripe to figure out why this is the case and hope to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

If you are able to, please try making a payment using a different payment method such as a Visa, American Express, Paypal or cryptocurreny. If you have an active subscription, you will need to cancel it first.

If you are not able to make payments using any other method except a Mastercard, please get in touch with our support team and we'll do our best to help: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.