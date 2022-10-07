So you've done your taxes, balanced the chequebook and you now realize that there's simply no room in the budget for Windscribe. Now why is that? You probably bought something useless on Amazon like this Yodeling Pickle or a Nicolas Cage pillow case. There are starving developers at Windscribe who could have eaten that money but it's okay...we're not mad, we're just disappointed.

How to Cancel Your Windscribe Subscription

If you've made up your mind and you don't feel like pausing, then follow these steps to break up with us:

From the Billing section of your My Account page, click the Manage Subscriptions button



Locate the subscription you want to cancel from the list on the Subscription Management page, and click the Cancel Subscription button in the top right corner







Press the Cancel Subscription button at the bottom of the next page







Enter the cancellation reason as requested, and press Yes Cancel







Cancellation confirmation page will be seen



Canceling a 3rd Party Subscription

Cancelling 3rd party payment/mobile subscriptions should be done specifically with those providers. For instance, if you started your subscription via Apple, you should cancel via Apple. Same would apply to Google Play, Amazon, etc.