FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
FonctionnalitésForfaitsAideSe connecterObtenir Windscribe

Go Local With a Pennsylvania IP Address

Get a Pennsylvania IP and keep your online life looking local, even when you’re not. Sign into Pennsylvania-based accounts without extra security drama, check banking on the go, and keep local sports streams from getting geo-blocked, while Windscribe keeps your connection secured.
Obtenir WindscribeS’inscrire
Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Pennsylvania

Windscribe keeps your digital roots in the Keystone State, no matter where in the world you go.

Claim a Pennsylvania IP Address

With Windscribe’s Pennsylvania VPN servers based in Philadelphia, your connection can stay as local as a hoagie from South Street or pierogies in Polish Hill.
Claim a Pennsylvania IP Address

Access Local Services

Some Pennsylvania-based services don’t play nice with out-of-state logins. Windscribe routes you through a physical VPN server in Philadelphia so you can log in smoothly and securely.
Access Local Services

Beat Pennsylvania Sports Blackouts

Stay in-market, even when you’re far away. Get a Pennsylvania IP address and keep Phillies streams on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Penguins games from getting hit with blackout nonsense.
Beat Pennsylvania Sports Blackouts

Take Pennsylvania TV Anywhere

Bring local news with you. Watch 6abc (WPVI), stream WHYY or WQED, and catch WFMZ updates without hitting the “not available in your area” wall.
Take Pennsylvania TV Anywhere

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Windscribe’s local Pennsylvania IPs in Philadelphia let you test ads, search rankings, and site behavior exactly as someone in the Keystone State would.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Lockdown Your Data in the Birthplace of Liberty

Navigate securely from the Keystone State and anywhere in the world with our Pennsylvania VPN servers.
Keep Your Data Private

Keep Your Data Private

Windscribe secures your connection with AES-256 encryption, so you’re harder to track while you browse.
Browse With Peace of Mind

Browse With Peace of Mind

Browse without the usual crap. Block unwanted content and malicious sites with R.O.B.E.R.T.
Stay Safe on Free Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Free Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall locks your data if the VPN ever drops, so nothing leaks onto unsecured networks.
All Your Devices

Connexions illimitées
sur tous vos appareils

Windscribe propose des applications et des extensions navigateur sur toutes les plateformes et tous les appareils.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Et plus !Et plus !
All Your Devices

Approuvé et apprécié par plus de 80 millions d’utilisateurs

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Pennsylvania?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Pennsylvania VPN Answered

How can I change my IP to Pennsylvania?

openclose
With Windscribe, it’s really easy! You can change your IP address to Pennsylvania with a single click in the Windscribe app (download it if you haven’t already!). Just connect to our Pennsylvania VPN servers in Philadelphia, and boom! The ON button will turn green, and you’ll be surfing with a Pennsylvania IP address from wherever you are.

How much does a VPN cost in Pennsylvania?

openclose
The cost of a VPN isn’t state-specific, so it costs the same in Pennsylvania and all of the United States. Typically, reputable VPNs cost anywhere from $3 to $15 USD per month, or more. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for Pennsylvania, check out our upgrade page.

Are VPNs legal in Pennsylvania?

openclose
Definitely. Using a VPN in Pennsylvania is 100% legal. In 2026, it’s actually a top-tier move for privacy because the state is finally rolling out the Pennsylvania Consumer Data Privacy Act (PCDPA). This law gives you the right to tell companies to stop selling your data, and using a VPN makes that even easier by hiding your IP so data brokers can't build a profile on you in the first place. Plus, the state recently beefed up its Breach of Personal Information Notification Act, so while the government is trying to keep your data safer, a VPN adds that extra layer of encryption so you aren't just relying on them.

What VPN has a Philadelphia server?

openclose
Windscribe does! We’re the best VPN for Pennsylvania because we offer fast, Philadelphia VPN servers, a strict no-identifying-logs policy, a solid suite of really cool privacy features, browser extensions, and servers in 69+ countries around the world.

Should Penn students and staff use a VPN on campus Wi-Fi?

openclose
Yes, but for different reasons. If you’re at UPenn (or Penn State, for that matter) and need to hit restricted school stuff like internal library databases, Workday, or PennKey-protected systems from off-campus, you have to use the official University Client VPN (GlobalProtect). It’s basically a digital keycard to get into the school’s "house." For your own personal business on campus Wi-Fi (like AirPennNet or eduroam), you should use a personal VPN like Windscribe. The university network is robust, but IT can still log your browsing metadata. A personal VPN keeps your banking, private chats, and non-school browsing private from campus logs.
Windscribe
TéléchargerJournal des modificationsTarifsAcheter des produits dérivésAssistanceStatutFonctionnalitésOpen sourceParrainer un amiDNS gratuitÉthique et philosophieDatacenters VPN
Applications
VPN pour WindowsVPN pour AndroidVPN pour MacVPN pour LinuxVPN pour ChromeVPN pour FireTVVPN pour FirefoxVPN pour Apple TVVPN pour MS EdgeVPN pour HuaweiVPN pour iPhoneVPN pour routeursWindscribe F-Droid
Entreprise
À proposConfidentialitéConditionsVDPEmploisBlogInfosÉquipe
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited