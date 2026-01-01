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Grab a Nevada IP Address Anywhere

Secure a Nevada IP address to browse the Silver State with real online security. Access local accounts or stream Nevada content from anywhere, while Windscribe keeps your connection as private as a Valley of Fire sunrise.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Nevada

Whether you’re on The Strip or across the Pacific, Windscribe keeps your IP parked in the Silver State.

Grab a Nevada IP

Overseas, but need to look like you’re still in the Silver State? Windscribe’s Nevada VPN servers in Las Vegas keep your IP anchored in-state.
Grab a Nevada IP

Access Nevada Portals Anywhere

Keep Nevada’s essentials within reach, even when you’re not in the state. Log into Nevada Health Link, manage DMV NV accounts, or reach university systems without tripping over out-of-area blocks.
Access Nevada Portals Anywhere

Bypass Regional Sports Blackouts

Stay in-market when you’re out of town with a Nevada IP. Keep Golden Knights and Raiders games streaming on local feeds, instead of getting hit with blackout messages at kickoff.
Bypass Regional Sports Blackouts

Stream Local Channels From Anywhere

Take Nevada news with you like it’s carry-on. Stream 8 News Now Las Vegas, catch KOLO 8 updates from Reno, and unlock PBS Reno programming so you’re always in the loop back home.
Stream Local Channels From Anywhere

Run Localized Campaigns

Windscribe’s VPN servers in Nevada let you run searches, view ads, and test site layouts as if you were standing on Fremont Street or in a Reno office.
Run Localized Campaigns

Bet on Privacy in the Silver State

Keep your digital activities secure from Lake Tahoe to Vegas and beyond while browsing with our secure Nevada VPN servers.
Secure Your Connection

Secure Your Connection

Windscribe’s AES-256 encryption hides your data so your online life stays private at any moment.
Browse Without the Noise

Browse Without the Noise

Block malicious sites and unwanted content with R.O.B.E.R.T. and browse without the usual online crap.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Our Firewall locks your data inside a sealed VPN tunnel, preventing cybercriminals from stealing it.
All Your Devices

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sur tous vos appareils

Windscribe propose des applications et des extensions navigateur sur toutes les plateformes et tous les appareils.
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All Your Devices

Approuvé et apprécié par plus de 80 millions d’utilisateurs

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Nevada?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Nevada VPN Answered

How to get a Nevada VPN?

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It’s easy! Download Windscribe and create an account. Then, within the Windscribe app on your device, scroll through our US server locations and pick Las Vegas. Tap Connect, and your traffic routes through that server, so websites see a Nevada IP instead of your real one.

How much does a VPN cost in Nevada?

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VPN prices don’t change by state, but in 2026, most good VPNs cost between $3 to $15 USD per month, depending on the provider and plan of your choice. At Windscribe, we offer flexible monthly plans and longer, yearly plans so you can save more. Our plans start at $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for Nevada, check out our upgrade page.

Are VPNs legal in Nevada?

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Yes, using a VPN is legal in Las Vegas, Reno, and everywhere else in Nevada. In fact, Nevada’s privacy rules make a VPN a pretty practical move in 2026. Nevada’s Consumer Health Data Law (SB 370) is aimed at protecting sensitive health data that isn’t always covered by HIPAA. A VPN can help by making it harder for third parties to tie your browsing (or visits to health-related sites) back to your real IP and location. Nevada also has an opt-out right under its broader privacy law updates (SB 220) that lets residents opt out of the sale of certain personal info. A VPN doesn’t file the opt-out for you, but it does reduce easy passive tracking tied to your connection. And even with ongoing proposals around online age-gating (like AB 294), a VPN itself is still a lawful privacy tool. Just remember that a VPN protects your privacy, but it doesn’t make illegal stuff legal.

Which VPN has Nevada?

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Windscribe does! We have physical 10 Gbps servers in Las Vegas, Nevada. In fact, Windscribe is hands down the best VPN for Nevada, not just because we have servers in the state, but also because we offer global servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities, a ton of cool privacy features, a strict no-identifying-logs policy (which means we don’t log anything, ever), and browser extensions.

Can a VPN help Nevada online poker players stay safer while playing?

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Yes, but only if used as a secondary security layer. In 2026, online poker involves high-stakes logins and sensitive payment details. A VPN like Windscribe secures your connection with AES-256 encryption, which helps keep your account activity and financial transactions secure. However, it is critical to remember that online gambling is heavily regulated in Nevada by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). Licensed sites like WSOP Nevada use advanced GeoComply technology to verify that you are physically located within state lines. Because these systems are designed to detect and block location-spoofing tools, using a VPN while the poker client is active can trigger an instant account suspension or result in the forfeiture of your winnings. For the safest experience, you should use Windscribe to secure your general web browsing and financial management, but always disable it and rely on a direct, local connection when you are ready to hit the virtual felt.
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