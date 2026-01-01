Yes, depending on the task. For 95% of your life at UH, like using Laulima, STAR, or Google@UH, you don’t actually need the school's VPN. Windscribe is the faster, more private way to stay secure on campus Wi-Fi without the university IT department looking over your shoulder. You only need the school's Cisco VPN for rare, enterprise stuff like internal faculty servers or specific financial aid tools. Also, for personal privacy on the university Wi-Fi networks, you should use a personal VPN like Windscribe. It wraps your social media, banking, and private messages in AES-256 encryption, hiding your personal browsing habits from university logs.