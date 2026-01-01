Browse With the Best Kyiv VPN

Yes, using a VPN in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine is completely legal. Ukraine maintains relatively open internet governance that allows individuals and businesses to use VPN services
without legal concerns. While VPN use itself is legal, this technology doesn't provide immunity from Ukrainian law - activities that would be illegal without a VPN remain illegal when using one. Businesses across Kyiv, from tech startups in UNIT.City to international companies in the central business district, routinely use VPNs for secure remote work and data protection.