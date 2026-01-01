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Unblock Viaplay With a VPN

Watch Nordic shows and movies without worrying about location blocks. Connect to Windscribe and stream Viaplay from more regions worldwide.
Download for ViaplaySign Up
Unblock Viaplay With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Viaplay

Access Viaplay from more locations and keep your connection private on any network with Windscribe's VPN servers.

Unlock Viaplay Worldwide

Windscribe lets you access Viaplay’s full library by connecting to servers in the countries where it’s available.
Unlock Viaplay Worldwide

Access Regional Libraries

Browse regional Viaplay libraries in Norway, Denmark, Finland and beyond with Windscribe.
Access Regional Libraries

Stop ISP Throttling

Windscribe encrypts your connection so your ISP can’t interfere with your streaming, keeping your streams playing without lag.
Stop ISP Throttling

Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall jumps in the moment you connect, locking down your traffic inside an encrypted VPN tunnel.
Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe's AES-256 encryption ensure that your Viaplay activity and your data stays private.
Encrypt Your Connection

Access Viaplay With Windscribe

Windscribe unlocks Viaplay so you can stream its content from almost any location and on any network.
Servers in Viaplay-Supported Countries

Servers in Viaplay-Supported Countries

Viaplay is available in select countries, such as Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, and more. And Windscribe is, too.
Servers Optimized for Speed

Servers Optimized for Speed

Windscribe’s optimized servers make sure your connection stays fast, even if you stream in HD or 4K.
Reliable Detection Evasion

Reliable Detection Evasion

Windscribe’s smart technology and regularly refreshed IPs help you sidestep VPN detection.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Viaplay

Getting Windscribe working with Viaplay takes less than grab a snack before the movie starts.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Viaplay app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to your preferred server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit Viaplay and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to your preferred server
  3. Use the Viaplay mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Viaplay and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

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Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
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6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe
All Your Devices

Connexions illimitées
sur tous vos appareils

Windscribe propose des applications et des extensions navigateur sur toutes les plateformes et tous les appareils.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
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Et plus !Et plus !
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Viaplay VPN

Does Viaplay Work With a VPN?

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Yes! Viaplay works with most VPNs. Streaming Viaplay with a VPN helps you access content from supported regions, reduces ISP throttling, and keeps your viewing habits private from networks and providers.

What if Viaplay Doesn’t Work With VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Viaplay with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Viaplay in your browser
  2. Switch servers if Viaplay throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With Viaplay?

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Using a VPN itself is legal in most countries. However, accessing geo-restricted content may violate Viaplay's terms of service. VPNs are commonly used for privacy, security, and to protect your connection on public Wi-Fi. We recommend checking Viaplay's current terms of service and your local laws.

Which VPN Is Best for Viaplay?

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The best Viaplay VPN needs Nordic server locations, fast speeds for 4K streaming, and stealth features to avoid detection. Windscribe offers all of these with servers optimized for streaming and protocols designed to slip past geo-blocking systems undetected.

Why Is Viaplay Blocked in My Country?

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Viaplay uses geographic restrictions due to content licensing agreements. Different countries have different broadcasting rights for shows, sports, and movies. These licensing deals often restrict where content can be legally shown, forcing streaming services to implement geo-blocking technology.

Can I Watch Viaplay Outside Nordic Countries?

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Technically, Viaplay is only available in select countries. However, many users bypass these restrictions by using a VPN, allowing them to stream their favorite content from other countries. Always check the current terms of service and local regulations, but with Windscribe, you can unlock Viaplay no matter where you’re watching from.

How to Fix Viaplay’s Geo-Blocked Error?

openclose
The "content not available in your region" error appears when Viaplay detects that your IP address is outside their service area. A VPN can help by routing your connection through servers in supported countries, making it appear as if you're browsing from an approved location.

Stream Viaplay Anywhere, Anytime

Don’t let geo-blocks be the final score of your Viaplay experience. With Windscribe, you get full access to its Nordic crime, thriller, and dramedy shows, no matter where you are.
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