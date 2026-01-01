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Ublock M6+ With a VPN

Remove geo-blocks and watch M6+ from anywhere, on any network, with Windscribe's French VPN servers.
Download for M6+Sign Up
Ublock M6+ With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for M6+

Enjoy French shows, series, and live programs abroad with a French IP address.

Access M6+ Outside France

Windscribe lets you connect to French servers so you can watch M6+ as if you were in France.
Access M6+ Outside France

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe’s AES-256 encryption protects your stream and ensures smooth playback without ISP throttling.
Encrypt Your Connection

Get M6+ on Any Network

Windscribe sneaks past restrictions and let you access M6+ on any network – even the ones that actively block streaming platforms.
Get M6+ on Any Network

Be Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall secures your M6+ sessions and keep your accounts safe.
Be Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Avoid ISP Throttling

Windscribe disguises your VPN traffic to look like normal browsing, so your ISP cannot tell what you're doing online – and cannot slow it down.
Avoid ISP Throttling

Access M6+ With Windscribe

Windscribe gives you fast French servers, streaming-ready speeds, and advanced privacy tools.
Servers in France

Servers in France

Windscribe maintains high-performance servers in Paris and Marseille.
Streaming-Optimized Servers

Streaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe's network is tuned for streaming, giving you stable speeds and low latency.
No Logs Policy

No Logs Policy

Windscribe's strict no-logs policy means we don't log your data.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for M6+

Getting M6+ working through Windscribe is easier than pronouncing "anticonstitutionnellement."
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the M6+ app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install Windscribe
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to a French server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit M6+ and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe mobile app
  2. Connect to a French server location
  3. Use the M6+ mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open M6+ and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Approuvé et apprécié par plus de 80 millions d’utilisateurs

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe
All Your Devices

Connexions illimitées
sur tous vos appareils

Windscribe propose des applications et des extensions navigateur sur toutes les plateformes et tous les appareils.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Et plus !Et plus !
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About M6+ VPN

Does M6+ Work With a VPN?

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Yes! A VPN lets you bypass regional restrictions so you can watch M6+ content even if you're outside France. It also helps keep your connection private and secure while streaming. Just connect to a server in a supported region and start watching.

What if M6+ Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If M6+ is giving you an error, start by switching Windscribe servers (a different location often fixes the issue), then clear your browser cache and cookies so M6+ isn’t clinging to old location data, and disable any other VPNs or browser extensions that might be interfering. Make sure Windscribe is up to date, too—and if you’re streaming in a browser, try the Windscribe extension for Chrome, Edge or Firefox to help deal with site-level blocking and keep your session consistent. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7.

Does Windscribe Work With the M6+ Mobile App?

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Windscribe works with the M6+ mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. Install our mobile app, connect to a French server location, then use the M6+ app normally. The VPN runs in the background, providing secure access to French content on your smartphone or tablet.

Can I Watch M6+ Outside France With a VPN?

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Yes, a VPN with French servers can help you access M6+ content from anywhere. Windscribe's Paris and Marseille servers are optimized for French streaming platforms, providing reliable access to M6+ Replay and live content. Just connect to a French server location and browse M6+ as normal.

Which VPN Is Best for M6+?

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Windscribe consistently works with M6+ thanks to our high-performance French servers and streaming-optimized infrastructure. We regularly update our systems to maintain compatibility with French streaming platforms, ensuring you can access M6+ Replay, live TV, and exclusive content without interruption.

How Do I Fix M6+ VPN Detection Issues?

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If M6+ detects your VPN, try switching between our French server locations or enabling Stealth mode in the Windscribe app. Our Stealth protocol disguises VPN traffic to bypass detection systems. Clearing your browser cache and cookies can also help reset your connection status.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With M6+ in France?

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Using a VPN for privacy and security is completely legal in France. However, accessing geo-restricted content may violate streaming platforms' terms of service. We recommend reviewing M6+'s terms of use and using VPN services responsibly for legitimate privacy and security purposes.

What Internet Speed Do I Need for M6+ Streaming With VPN?

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For smooth M6+ streaming through Windscribe, we recommend at least 5 Mbps for standard definition and 15 Mbps for HD content. Our French server typically add minimal latency, so your base internet speed should be sufficient for quality streaming. Run a speed test while connected to verify performance.

Can I Use Windscribe on Multiple Devices for M6+ Streaming?

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Yes, Windscribe supports simultaneous connections on multiple devices. Stream M6+ on your laptop while family members use other apps on their phones and tablets. Our router installation option protects every device in your home automatically.

How Do I Troubleshoot M6+ Buffering Issues With VPN?

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If you experience buffering while streaming M6+ through Windscribe, try connecting to our Marseille server if you're using Paris, or vice versa. Enable our Auto-Pilot feature to automatically select the fastest available server. Closing other bandwidth-heavy apps can also improve streaming quality.

Stream M6+ Like You’re in France

Ready to experience M6+ without borders? Connect to Windscribe's French VPN servers and rediscover the joy of unrestricted French television.
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