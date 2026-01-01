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Unblock BritBox With a VPN

Get BritBox in more countries with Windscribe VPN and watch British TV, dramas, and classics on any network, across all your devices.
Download for BritBoxSign Up
Unblock BritBox With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for BritBox

Tea, biscuits, and BritBox? Windscribe lets you access the full British lineup worldwide.

Unlock BritBox Anywhere

BritBox streams in a few select regions. Windscribe gives you an IP in the U.S., Canada, Australia, or the Nordics, so you can unlock it.
Unlock BritBox Anywhere

Explore Regional Libraries

BritBox’s selection isn’t identical everywhere. Hop between regions to unlock exclusives and discover content you’d otherwise miss.
Explore Regional Libraries

Stream Securely on Any Device

BritBox runs on smart TVs, Roku, mobile apps, and web browsers. Windscribe keeps every one of those platforms protected.
Stream Securely on Any Device

Keep Your Identity Hidden

Windscribe wraps your connection in AES-256 encryption so neither your ISP nor advertisers will know your true identity.
Keep Your Identity Hidden

Stay Secure on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall jumps in on every network, sealing your data in a secure tunnel.
Stay Secure on Public Wi-Fi

Access BritBox With Windscribe

Make BritBox work outside of supported regions with Windscribe VPN.
Servers in Supported Countries

Servers in Supported Countries

Windscribe has servers in each of the regions where BritBox is available, so you can log in and stream like a local.
HD Streams Without Lag

HD Streams Without Lag

Windscribe’s servers optimized for streaming, adding minimal latency to your connection.
Outsmart BritBox VPN Blocks

Outsmart BritBox VPN Blocks

BritBox sometimes flags VPN traffic. Windscribe stays one step ahead with rotating IPs and stealth protocols.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for BritBox

Getting Windscribe working with BritBox takes less than making a cup of English Breakfast tea.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the BritBox app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to your preferred server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit BritBox and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to your preferred server
  3. Use the BritBox mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your [Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile]((https://windscribe.com/myaccount#configgenerator)
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open BritBox and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Approuvé et apprécié par plus de 80 millions d’utilisateurs

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe
All Your Devices

Connexions illimitées
sur tous vos appareils

Windscribe propose des applications et des extensions navigateur sur toutes les plateformes et tous les appareils.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Et plus !Et plus !
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About BritBox VPN

Does BritBox Work With a VPN?

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Yes, BritBox can work with a VPN, but it’s picky about which ones. Some VPN IPs get flagged, which can lead to errors, sign-in issues, or missing titles. To have a decent shot at watching, you need a VPN with solid UK and supported-region servers, good speeds, and a privacy-focused setup. Windscribe checks those boxes and lets you switch locations easily if one server stops working with BritBox.

Why Isn’t My VPN Working With BritBox?

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Streaming services constantly update their VPN detection methods, so VPNs occasionally get blocked. Try connecting to a different server location, clearing your browser cache and cookies, or switching to a different protocol in your VPN app. You can also try accessing BritBox directly in our browser, with the use of our our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extensions. If you're using Windscribe and experiencing issues, our customer support can recommend specific servers that work well with streaming platforms.

Which VPN Works Best With BritBox?

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Windscribe consistently works well with BritBox thanks to our streaming-optimized servers and advanced protocol options. We maintain multiple server locations in BritBox-supported countries and regularly update our infrastructure to stay ahead of detection methods. Our WireGuard protocol provides fast speeds for HD streaming, while our Stealth mode helps avoid throttling from ISPs.

Is Using a VPN With BritBox Legal?

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Using a VPN is completely legal in most countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia. VPNs are legitimate privacy and security tools used by millions of people daily. However, using a VPN to access geo-restricted content may violate BritBox's terms of service. We recommend reading BritBox's terms carefully and using VPNs responsibly for privacy and security purposes.

Can I Use a Free VPN for BritBox?

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While free VPNs exist, they're generally unreliable for streaming. Most free services have limited server options, slow speeds that cause buffering, and poor success rates with streaming platforms. They also often have data limits that won't last through a single episode. Windscribe offers a free plan with generous data allowances, but our paid plans provide the best streaming experience.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My BritBox Streaming?

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A quality VPN should have minimal impact on your streaming speeds. Windscribe's WireGuard protocol is designed for performance, typically adding only 3-5ms of latency. However, your actual speeds depend on your base internet connection, distance to VPN servers, and current server load. Our VPN servers are optimized for streaming to minimize any speed impact.

Can I Watch BritBox on Multiple Devices With One VPN Subscription?

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Yes, Windscribe allows unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect and use BritBox on all your devices with one subscription. Install Windscribe on your phone, tablet, laptop, and smart TV to access British content throughout your home. Each device can connect to the same server location for consistent access.

Make Every Night a BritBox Night

Why let borders be the villain when the drama belongs on screen? Windscribe makes BritBox think you’re in a supported region so you can stream it from anywhere.
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