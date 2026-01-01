Location Warp Spoofs your GPS to the location of the connected proxy.
Spoof Your Location
Many sites use your device’s GPS coordinates or publicly logged WiFI information to geo-restrict you. Turn on Location Warp and your browser GPS data will be spoofed to match the location you are connected to in the browser.
Bypass Geoblocks
Many sites use GPS to detect your location. With Location Warp turned on, your GPS is spoofed and you will be able to bypass geo-based blocks.
No GPS Antenna Required
You can still be tracked even if your device doesn’t have a GPS antenna, simply by your WiFI network SSID.