Trade on Bybit With Windscribe
Encrypt your traffic, hide your IP, and protect your connection from local network snoops on public Wi-Fi, shared connections, or networks you don’t trust.
Court-proven no-logs
Open source
Pay with crypto
Servers in 69+ countries
Why Use a VPN With Bybit
Bybit handles the trading. Windscribe handles sketchy networks, exposed IPs, and leak-prone internet nonsense.
Keep Your Location Consistent
Random country-hopping is how accounts start asking questions. If your verified Bybit account is tied to a supported country, connect to a Windscribe server there while traveling.
Keep Your Trading Activity Private
Your ISP, school, office, or hotel network can see when you connect to Bybit. Windscribe encrypts your traffic, so local network snoops get encrypted soup instead.
Trade Safer on Public Wi-Fi
Public Wi-Fi is convenient, not trustworthy. Windscribe encrypts your connection, and our Firewall blocks traffic from leaking outside the VPN tunnel.
We Protect the Tunnel, Not the Rulebook
Windscribe protects your connection. It doesn’t rewrite Bybit’s rules.
What We Do
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Encrypts your traffic: Protects your connection on public Wi-Fi, hotel networks, offices, and other shared networks.
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Hides your real IP: Bybit sees the Windscribe server IP instead of your actual network address.
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Keeps your ISP out: Your ISP can see the VPN, not the Bybit pages you visit.
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Blocks accidental leaks: The Firewall helps stop traffic from escaping if the VPN drops.
What We Don’t Do
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Bypass restricted regions: A VPN doesn’t make Bybit available where it’s restricted.
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Make server-hopping normal: Switching countries mid-session can still trigger extra checks.
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Anonymize your account: If you’re logged into Bybit, Bybit knows it’s you.
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Replace basic security: You still need strong passwords, 2FA, and phishing awareness.
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Bypass mandatory KYC: A VPN can’t fake government IDs, selfies, or residency documents required to pass Bybit’s mandatory verification checks.
Windscribe Features Bybit Users Actually Need
Windscribe gives crypto lovers the stuff that actually matters.
A Proactive Firewall
If your VPN drops while Bybit is open, Windscribe’s Firewall blocks traffic outside the tunnel so your real IP doesn’t stroll in late.
Static IPs
Are you our Pro user? If so, you can add on a Residential Static IP in selected cities that gives your Bybit sessions a more consistent connection while traveling.
Servers in 69+ countries
Connect through 69+ countries and 120+ cities, with physical servers where we say they are. It’s best to choose the location where your Bybit account is registered.
Sign Up for Windscribe Anonymously
Create an account without an email, then pay with supported crypto to reduce obvious links between your identity and your VPN subscription.
No Logs, Proven in Court
We don’t keep identifying logs of your activity, and that policy has already been tested in court. Very rude of them to check. Very convenient for us.
Use for Free
Try Windscribe with Bybit before spending anything. You get 10GB/month and servers in 10 countries to test your setup first.
Keep Your Bybit Connection Inside the Tunnel
Windscribe secures the network path between your device and the VPN server before your Bybit traffic leaves the laptop, phone, or public Wi-Fi network you happen to be stuck with.
Use the tunnel for practical network privacy, then keep the rest of your account security boring and careful.
- Turn on Firewall so a dropped VPN connection fails closed instead of exposing your IP.
- Enable R.O.B.E.R.T. Phishing and Malware lists to reduce bad-domain risk.
- Pick a consistent server location when VPN use is allowed, especially if your Bybit setup expects stable login behavior. Pro users can even pin IPs, for a consistent connection.
How to Use Windscribe for Bybit
Protect your connection to Bybit with Windscribe in 3 steps.
Step 1
Connect Before You Log In
Start Windscribe first, then open Bybit. This keeps the session cleaner from the first request.
Step 2
Keep the Session Stable
Don’t bounce between server countries while trading. Pick one location and stay there until you log out.
Step 3
Lock Down the Extras
Turn on the Firewall and enable R.O.B.E.R.T.’s Phishing and Malware lists to reduce leaks and bad-domain risk.
Pay for Windscribe Pro With Crypto
Buy Windscribe Pro with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, and plenty of other magic internet coins.
A credit card leaves a neat little paper trail between your name and your VPN subscription. Crypto payment cuts that thread. It won’t make your Windscribe account vanish into the fog, but it does keep your bank out of your privacy setup.
Supported Crypto Payments
Availability can change as payment rails change.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin Lightning (BTC.LN)
Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
Litecoin (LTC)
Velas EVM (VLX)
BF Token (BFT)
BitTorrent (BTT.TRC20)
Dash (DASH)
DigiByte (DGB)
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Firo (FIRO)
PIVX (PIVX)
Qtum (QTUM)
Ravencoin (RVN)
SHIBA INU (SHIB/ERC20)
Solana (SOL)
Syscoin (SYS)
TRON (TRX)
USD Coin (USDC/ERC20)
NEM (XEM)
Monero (XMR)
VERGE (XVG)
ZCash (ZEC)
Horizen (ZEN)
Frequently Asked Questions About VPN for Bybit
Can you use a VPN with Bybit?
Technically, yes. A VPN works well for legitimate scenarios like traveling, public Wi-Fi protection, or ISP-level privacy. However, if you use a VPN specifically to access the exchange from a restricted country, you’re violating Bybit's Terms of Service.
Is it legal to use a VPN with Bybit?
Using a VPN is perfectly legal in most parts of the world. However, using one to misrepresent your residency to a financial platform violates their Terms of Service and can trigger account suspension or position liquidation. The legality of trading crypto in your jurisdiction is a separate issue. Always check your local rules.
Does Bybit detect VPN use?
Yes. Modern exchanges use sophisticated IP reputation databases, datacenter ASN matching, and KYC-vs-IP mismatch detection to catch proxy connections. A standard VPN shared IP range raises flags instantly, whereas a consistent connection, like Windscribe's Static IP add-on, keeps your connection profile much cleaner.
What countries is Bybit banned in?
Bybit’s restricted regions change over time, so always check Bybit’s official Service Restricted Countries page.
Can Bybit ban my account for using a VPN?
Bybit can take action if it determines you misrepresented your location or residence. Its restricted countries policy says this can include immediate account termination and liquidation of open positions.
Does Windscribe work with Bybit?
Windscribe operates cleanly at the network layer to change your IP and encrypt your traffic. Whether Bybit accepts the session depends entirely on the country server you connect to and whether that location matches your account's verified KYC residency documents. We always recommend using a server location in your home country.
What's the best free VPN for Bybit?
Most free VPNs pack thousands of users onto the same rotating IPs, which immediately trips fraud and bot detection on major exchanges. Windscribe’s free tier gives you 10GB of monthly data and access to servers in 10 countries, giving you a secure way to test if your network geography lines up correctly before you choose to upgrade.
Can a VPN affect Bybit withdrawals?
It can add friction if your withdrawal request comes from a new or suspicious-looking network. Keep your VPN location stable, use the same device, and complete Bybit’s withdrawal security checks instead of hopping between servers. For regular withdrawals, utilizing saved whitelist addresses is simply safer operational hygiene.
Can I use the Bybit mobile app with a VPN?
Yes, but connect to the VPN before opening the Bybit app and keep the same location throughout your session. Avoid switching between local Wi-Fi, mobile data, and different VPN servers while logged in, since sudden network changes can trigger account-security friction.
Should I use split tunneling with Bybit?
If you want Bybit to be protected by the VPN, keep the Bybit app or browser inside the tunnel. You can split-tunnel unrelated, heavy apps outside it to reduce your overall network load. Just make sure you aren't routing your Web3 wallet, browser, and exchange through mismatched networks during the same active session.
Get Windscribe for Bybit
Keep your Bybit connection private, stable, and harder for bad networks to mess with.