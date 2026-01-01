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One VPN for Everything You Need

Your life moves fast, and Windscribe shields you from hidden surprises. Encrypt your data, hide your IP, and browse like you’re invisible.
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One VPN for Everything You Need

Why Windscribe Is the Best All-in-One VPN

From unbeatable security to lightning-fast speeds, Windscribe’s got everything you need.
Speeds That Keep Up

Speeds That Keep Up

With Windscribe, forget buffering, dropped connections, and the dreaded “VPN detected” messages.
Ironclad Security

Ironclad Security

Public Wi-Fi = public danger. On open networks, your data is at risk. Windscribe shields it with military-grade encryption.
A World of Servers

A World of Servers

Whether you’re trying to dodge geo-blocks or stream shows, Windscribe has you covered with servers in 69+ countries.
One VPN, All Devices

One VPN, All Devices

There’s an app for that. Protect all your devices across your favorite platforms.

Surf the World with Windscribe VPN

Whether you’re hunting for deals or surviving sketchy Wi-Fi, Windscribe keeps you safe.

Travel

Keep your data safe while traveling and hop borders without leaving a digital footprint.
  • Access your home streaming libraries abroad.
  • Book flights and hotels without price hikes.
  • Let AutoPilot pick the fastest nearby server.
Travel with a VPN
Travel

Hotels

Windscribe’s encryption makes sure your data stays locked up tighter than your suitcase.
  • Encrypt every login on the lobby and room networks.
  • Bypass hotel firewalls to access whatever you need.
  • Block malware with R.O.B.E.R.T.
Secure Hotel Wi-fi
Hotels

Online Shopping

Get cheaper deals by avoiding geolocation pricing.
  • Mask your IP to compare regional pricing.
  • Protect usernames, passwords, and payment details.
  • Switch locations to verify shipping options and taxes.
Shop with a VPN
Online Shopping

Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi puts your data in danger. Windscribe encrypts everything, so cyberthieves see nothing.
  • Avoid shady hotspots and sign-in pages.
  • Block downloads from fake pages.
  • Keep credit card info and sensitive data to yourself.
Browse with a VPN
Public Wi-Fi

Remote Work

Connect to any location with servers in 69+ countries.
  • Encrypt your connection and work securely.
  • Switch your IP address whenever you need it.
  • Test sites, ads, and integrations locally.
Work with a VPN
Remote Work

Streaming

Keep your Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and other streaming subscriptions global.
  • Unlock shows that aren’t available in your location.
  • Carry your home library abroad.
  • Enjoy safe streaming on our fast VPN servers.
Stream with a VPN
Streaming

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process to get secured on Wi-Fi networks
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN app from our website or app store.
2

Sign Up

Create a free account or log in if you already have one.
3

Connect

Open the app, pick a location, and connect to browse privately and securely.
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Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

All Your Devices
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The VPN That
Doesn’t Break the Bank

Free Plan: Locations in 10 countries, 10 GB/month. No shady upsells.
Pro Plan: Unlimited data, all locations, no restrictions.
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All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Use Windscribe to Access Content While Traveling Abroad?

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Yes! Windscribe is perfect for bypassing geo-blocks, allowing you to access content from home or any country you choose. Whether you're booking flights, watching your favorite shows, or catching up on news from back home, Windscribe ensures you won’t miss out on anything. With servers in 69+ countries, you can access global content as if you were in your own country.

Is It Safe to Use Windscribe on Public Wi-Fi at Airports and Cafés?

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Absolutely. Public Wi-Fi is a hacker’s dream, but Windscribe makes it their worst nightmare. By encrypting your connection with AES-256 encryption, Windscribe protects your data from snoops and hackers. Whether you're at the airport, a café, or any other public hotspot, Windscribe ensures your sensitive information remains private and secure, preventing anyone from eavesdropping on your activities.

Does Windscribe Help With Online Shopping Security?

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Yes, it does! Windscribe keeps your online shopping experience secure by masking your IP address, blocking tracking scripts from advertisers, and preventing price hikes based on your location or browsing history. No more annoying dynamic pricing that inflates your shopping cart simply because of where you are. Shop securely, every time, with Windscribe's powerful privacy protections.

How Does Windscribe Make Remote Work More Secure?

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With Windscribe, remote work is safer than ever. You can work from anywhere without worrying about security breaches. Windscribe’s split tunneling feature allows you to separate your work traffic from your personal browsing, providing an added layer of security. Our global server network in 69+ countries ensures that you are always connected to the fastest and most reliable network, so you can stay productive without compromising security.

Can Windscribe Help Me Avoid Price Hikes When Booking Hotels and Flights?

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Yes, Windscribe is your secret weapon against inflated prices when booking travel. By masking your real location, you can appear to be in a different region, often avoiding the price hikes that websites apply based on your geographical location. Whether you're booking last-minute flights or securing a hotel room, Windscribe ensures you’re always in the best position to get the lowest rates available, no matter where you’re actually located.

How Can Windscribe Help Me Stay Secure When Traveling Abroad?

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Windscribe is the ultimate travel companion for keeping your data safe. While traveling, public Wi-Fi networks and geo-restrictions put you at risk of hacking or censorship. Windscribe secures your internet connection with military-grade encryption, allowing you to access your favorite websites, streaming services, and apps from anywhere in the world without compromising your security or privacy.

How Does Windscribe Protect Me from Hackers on Public Wi-Fi?

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Public Wi-Fi is notorious for being unsafe, but Windscribe protects you by encrypting your connection. Whether you’re checking emails at a café or logging into your banking app at the airport, Windscribe ensures your personal information stays safe from hackers trying to intercept your data. Stay secure with Windscribe’s strong encryption and always be confident when using public Wi-Fi.

Can I Use Windscribe for Secure Remote Work From Anywhere?

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Absolutely! Windscribe gives you the freedom to work from anywhere without compromising your security. With access to servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities, Windscribe ensures that your connection is always secure and fast, no matter where you’re working from. Whether you’re in a remote café or on a beach halfway across the world, Windscribe makes sure you can securely access your office network and stay connected with ease.
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